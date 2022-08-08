ECSO investigating hospitalization of toddler

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation Sunday after a 15-month-old boy taken to Medical Center Hospital with an injured hand tested positive for methamphetamines.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies received a call from hospital employees shortly before 2:30 p.m. and they are working with Child Protective Services on the investigation. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, he said.

The injury to the boy’s hand was a minor one, but he remains hospitalized, Griffis said.