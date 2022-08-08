Petaluma Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint. Around 9 PM last night, a man was walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane and was approached by a male subject from behind. The suspect pushed him against a wall where he pressed a suspected firearm to his back and demanded the victim hand over his wallet and cell phone. Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with a metal object, which appeared to be a firearm. After striking the victim, the robber took the victim’s property and ran to a nearby dark colored sedan and fled the area towards Caulfield Lane. The suspect was described as a male of an unknown race, weighing approximately 200 pounds, 5’8”, and wearing dark clothing. The victim sustained minor injuries.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO