Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Illegal Guns and Attempting to Lure Minors
A 24-year-old man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illegal guns and trying to lure minors for sex. Last week, police found a loaded, concealed and unregistered Glock handgun during a search of Luis Morales-Vargas’ car. Investigators say there was also an assault rifle with no serial number and an unsecured handgun inside the house. Detectives then seized Morales-Vargas’ cellphone and found evidence that suggested he was using social media apps to lure girls in their early teens into having sex with him.
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Suspect Robs Man in Petaluma at Gunpoint
Petaluma Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint. Around 9 PM last night, a man was walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane and was approached by a male subject from behind. The suspect pushed him against a wall where he pressed a suspected firearm to his back and demanded the victim hand over his wallet and cell phone. Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with a metal object, which appeared to be a firearm. After striking the victim, the robber took the victim’s property and ran to a nearby dark colored sedan and fled the area towards Caulfield Lane. The suspect was described as a male of an unknown race, weighing approximately 200 pounds, 5’8”, and wearing dark clothing. The victim sustained minor injuries.
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Ex-LAPD officer arrested for harassing girls in Walnut Creek
A Concord man was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing 2 middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender and was a 6-year veteran of LAPD. The crime happened on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North...
Clearlake Woman Arrested for Arson in Ogulin Fire
A Clearlake woman is being charged with two counts of felony arson related to the Ogulin Fire last week. The Press Democrat reports that 41-year-old Angela Kay Smith admitted that her burning cigarette started the 17.2 acre fire that caused mandatory evacuations of homes and businesses in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. It’s unclear, however, if this was done intentionally or by accident. An eyewitness spotted Smith walking away from the August 4th fire and she was arrested a short distance away. Smith was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession of methamphetamine.
Santa Rosa Police Stop Sideshow; Impound Nine Cars
Law enforcement in Santa Rosa shut down a large sideshow heading into the weekend. Police were called to the incident happening at Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue on Friday and found 20 cars performing reckless stunts. Officers say the drivers sped off but were later found by Sonoma Police at 5th and Davis Streets. Authorities were able to block off the area and arrested several people along with impounding nine cars. Santa Rosa Police thanked the community for giving important info which helped lead to the shutdown.
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
Bystander Video From SF Police Shooting Shows Man Holding Apparent Gun in Tense Standoff
Newly obtained video shows the moment a tense standoff between San Francisco police and an armed suspect in the Mission ended without anyone being struck by bullets despite an apparent exchange of gunfire. The standoff unfolded Saturday morning on Shotwell Street between 17th and 18th streets after police chased a...
Santa Rosa Mother of Infant Who Died of Fentanyl Overdose Turns Herself In
A mother wanted in connection with the death of her 15-month-old daughter, who ingested fentanyl, is now behind bars. 23-year-old Madison Bernard surrendered to authorities at the Sonoma County Superior Courthouse in Santa Rosa on Monday morning. She had been at large since last Thursday, when she didn’t show up for a court appearance. Bernard and her boyfriend, Evan Frostick, have been charged with murder and child cruelty in connection with their daughter’s death on May 9th. She is being held without bail and is due in court Thursday.
Alexis Gabe’s family wants suspect’s mother charged with crimes
Alexis Gabe's suspected killer was seen loading large garbage bags into his vehicle at his mother's house while his mother hosted a karaoke party.
Petaluma Man Arrested for Negligently Firing Rifle
A Petaluma man has been arrested after claiming to have shot an intruder that wasn’t found. Early Friday morning, police received a call from a neighbor on 2100 block of Willow Drive saying they received a call from their neighbor, Tyler Elliott, who claimed to have shot someone inside his residence. Officers arrived but didn’t find any signs of a disturbance including any suspicious people in the area. Elliott was detained and a search of his residence was conducted. Police found an assault rifle in the residence and observed a shattered glass door. After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the scene, officers determined there wasn’t any evidence that suggested an intruder was inside or breaking into the residence. Elliott was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm among other charges.
Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window
ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Man Charged in Death of Toddler in Ukiah
Charges have been filed against the man accused of causing the death of a toddler in Ukiah. The one-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks last week, near where his two-year-old brother had also been abandoned. The man who was responsible for the children at the time, Edward Two Feathers Steele, refused to cooperate in court Monday. He refused to enter a room for an on-camera arraignment hearing. The hearing has been rescheduled to tomorrow. Steele has yet to enter a plea to murder and child endangerment charges.
