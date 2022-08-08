ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Illegal Guns and Attempting to Lure Minors

A 24-year-old man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illegal guns and trying to lure minors for sex. Last week, police found a loaded, concealed and unregistered Glock handgun during a search of Luis Morales-Vargas’ car. Investigators say there was also an assault rifle with no serial number and an unsecured handgun inside the house. Detectives then seized Morales-Vargas’ cellphone and found evidence that suggested he was using social media apps to lure girls in their early teens into having sex with him.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
ksro.com

Suspect Robs Man in Petaluma at Gunpoint

Petaluma Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint. Around 9 PM last night, a man was walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane and was approached by a male subject from behind. The suspect pushed him against a wall where he pressed a suspected firearm to his back and demanded the victim hand over his wallet and cell phone. Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with a metal object, which appeared to be a firearm. After striking the victim, the robber took the victim’s property and ran to a nearby dark colored sedan and fled the area towards Caulfield Lane. The suspect was described as a male of an unknown race, weighing approximately 200 pounds, 5’8”, and wearing dark clothing. The victim sustained minor injuries.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ghost Gun#Bike Path#Law Enforcement#Newhall
sftimes.com

Ex-LAPD officer arrested for harassing girls in Walnut Creek

A Concord man was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing 2 middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender and was a 6-year veteran of LAPD. The crime happened on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

Clearlake Woman Arrested for Arson in Ogulin Fire

A Clearlake woman is being charged with two counts of felony arson related to the Ogulin Fire last week. The Press Democrat reports that 41-year-old Angela Kay Smith admitted that her burning cigarette started the 17.2 acre fire that caused mandatory evacuations of homes and businesses in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. It’s unclear, however, if this was done intentionally or by accident. An eyewitness spotted Smith walking away from the August 4th fire and she was arrested a short distance away. Smith was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession of methamphetamine.
CLEARLAKE, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Stop Sideshow; Impound Nine Cars

Law enforcement in Santa Rosa shut down a large sideshow heading into the weekend. Police were called to the incident happening at Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue on Friday and found 20 cars performing reckless stunts. Officers say the drivers sped off but were later found by Sonoma Police at 5th and Davis Streets. Authorities were able to block off the area and arrested several people along with impounding nine cars. Santa Rosa Police thanked the community for giving important info which helped lead to the shutdown.
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Mother of Infant Who Died of Fentanyl Overdose Turns Herself In

A mother wanted in connection with the death of her 15-month-old daughter, who ingested fentanyl, is now behind bars. 23-year-old Madison Bernard surrendered to authorities at the Sonoma County Superior Courthouse in Santa Rosa on Monday morning. She had been at large since last Thursday, when she didn’t show up for a court appearance. Bernard and her boyfriend, Evan Frostick, have been charged with murder and child cruelty in connection with their daughter’s death on May 9th. She is being held without bail and is due in court Thursday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Man Arrested for Negligently Firing Rifle

A Petaluma man has been arrested after claiming to have shot an intruder that wasn’t found. Early Friday morning, police received a call from a neighbor on 2100 block of Willow Drive saying they received a call from their neighbor, Tyler Elliott, who claimed to have shot someone inside his residence. Officers arrived but didn’t find any signs of a disturbance including any suspicious people in the area. Elliott was detained and a search of his residence was conducted. Police found an assault rifle in the residence and observed a shattered glass door. After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the scene, officers determined there wasn’t any evidence that suggested an intruder was inside or breaking into the residence. Elliott was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm among other charges.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window

ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out

DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
SAN PABLO, CA
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Man Charged in Death of Toddler in Ukiah

Charges have been filed against the man accused of causing the death of a toddler in Ukiah. The one-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks last week, near where his two-year-old brother had also been abandoned. The man who was responsible for the children at the time, Edward Two Feathers Steele, refused to cooperate in court Monday. He refused to enter a room for an on-camera arraignment hearing. The hearing has been rescheduled to tomorrow. Steele has yet to enter a plea to murder and child endangerment charges.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy