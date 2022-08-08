El Paso philanthropist dies

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died.

Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post.

Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank.

Her impact in the Borderland goes far beyond her last name. She was a nominee for the El Paso Inc. “El Pasoan of the Year” award in 2021. She was recognized for her generous donations and work with numerous organizations, including the YWCA, the El Paso Humane Society, the Ronald McDonald House, the El Paso History Museum Foundation and Polo Real.

She is described as “a force of nature,” a woman with a large personality, full of wit and heart.

In 2021, she cut the ribbon to the YWCA’s Dede Rogers WISH Boutique, a unique place for battered women to find clothes. WISH stands for “Women Inspiring Strength and Hope.”

“We were raised, literally, to help other people, and that’s what it’s all about” said Rogers at the time about her sister Isha and her. “’El Paso Strong,’ I totally believe in that saying and I think we are, and I think after everything that’s happened I really believe that we can make a difference with all this. El Paso Strong, El Paso Women Strong… Oh, God,” she whispered as she flashed a playful smile.

Dede Rogers also made a name for herself in the world of car racing. She owned DSTP Motorsports, an Ohio-based race car team, and was Owner of the Year in 2003. DSTP stands for “Don’t Spend The Principal,” according to Speedway Digest. She earned the 2003 Team Owner of the Year award in the Atlantic Championship, before the company folded as funding dried up.

Friends on Monday reminisced on social media about her zest for life and humor, and shared stories of her whacky personality.

Betty Hoover, former executive director of EPHS, recalled Rogers once donated a van to the shelter and added one condition: that Shelby, the shelter’s official “spokesdog” go and pick up the van herself.

Betty obliged, sharing with ABC-7 a photo of Shelby in the van which she presented to Rogers.

“Dede was awesome,” she said.

The family has not released funeral details as of this writing, or the cause of her death.

