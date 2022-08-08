ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso philanthropist dies

By Crista Mack
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTkc6_0h9B25eU00

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died.

Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post.

Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank.

Her impact in the Borderland goes far beyond her last name. She was a nominee for the El Paso Inc. “El Pasoan of the Year” award in 2021. She was recognized for her generous donations and work with numerous organizations, including the YWCA, the El Paso Humane Society, the Ronald McDonald House, the El Paso History Museum Foundation and Polo Real.

She is described as “a force of nature,” a woman with a large personality, full of wit and heart.

In 2021, she cut the ribbon to the YWCA’s Dede Rogers WISH Boutique, a unique place for battered women to find clothes. WISH stands for “Women Inspiring Strength and Hope.”

“We were raised, literally, to help other people, and that’s what it’s all about” said Rogers at the time about her sister Isha and her. “’El Paso Strong,’ I totally believe in that saying and I think we are, and I think after everything that’s happened I really believe that we can make a difference with all this. El Paso Strong, El Paso Women Strong… Oh, God,” she whispered as she flashed a playful smile.

Dede Rogers also made a name for herself in the world of car racing. She owned DSTP Motorsports, an Ohio-based race car team, and was Owner of the Year in 2003. DSTP stands for “Don’t Spend The Principal,” according to Speedway Digest. She earned the 2003 Team Owner of the Year award in the Atlantic Championship, before the company folded as funding dried up.

Friends on Monday reminisced on social media about her zest for life and humor, and shared stories of her whacky personality.

Betty Hoover, former executive director of EPHS, recalled Rogers once donated a van to the shelter and added one condition: that Shelby, the shelter’s official “spokesdog” go and pick up the van herself.

Betty obliged, sharing with ABC-7 a photo of Shelby in the van which she presented to Rogers.

“Dede was awesome,” she said.

The family has not released funeral details as of this writing, or the cause of her death.

The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info

An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

EPFD Hosts Graduation Ceremony for Class 100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 Graduation Ceremony for its latest graduates. The ceremony will be on Thursday, August 11, 2022. EPFD officials share that the group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. “This achievement […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Senior citizens embrace National Pickleball Day across the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s National Pickleball Day and if you didn’t know it has been named the fastest growing sport in the U.S. Hundreds of El Pasoans are playing pickleball in the Sun City, especially those young at heart senior citizens across the borderland.  El Paso Pickleball is making its mark in the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philanthropist#Race Car#Charity#Weststar Bank#The El Paso Inc#Polo Real#Ywca#Dede Rogers Wish Boutique#El Paso Strong#El Paso Women Strong#Dstp Motorsports
KVIA

BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years

EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso groups petition for voter approval for UMC’s $345 million proposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso organizations started a petition drive to require University Medical Center to place its recent $345 million proposal on a ballot for voter approval. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso hospital district leaders, which includes UMC, are asking for about $345.7 million dollars worth of certificates of […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dozens of migrants discovered in an El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a human smuggling stash house with more than 40 migrants Friday in Central El Paso. Agents, assigned to the El Paso Sector, received information about three properties in El Paso that were possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses. Two locations, near Alameda Avenue […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy