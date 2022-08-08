Read full article on original website
wgac.com
Richmond County Inmate Death Reported Tuesday
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road late Tuesday afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia died while in the recreational area of the prison just after 5:00 p.m. An autopsy...
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
wfxg.com
Sheriff's office responding to reported shooting at M&M Mobile Home Park
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned that this shooting was a suicide. We will not be covering the story any furether. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting at a mobile home park in Martinez. According to dispatch, the call came in...
Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the call came in at around […]
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after video shows man body slammed during arrest
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
wfxg.com
Columbia County officials searching for theft suspect
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who took money she found in a self-checkout register at the Target in Mullins Crossing. The incident happened on August 4 around 6:00 p.m. Deputies say the previous customer had requested...
Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville. The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots. There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately […]
'This traumatized all of them': Johnson County neighbors concerned after shooting near football game
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — People in Johnson County are showing concern after a shooting that happened on a street outside the stadium where a high school football scrimmage was taking place. Luckily, no one was injured, but making residents put a sharp focus on community safety. "A bullet has...
wgxa.tv
Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
41nbc.com
Johnson County School District taking new safety measures following Friday shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Johnson County School District is taking new safety measures after a man fired shots during a football game Friday, sending students and fans running for safety. The district held a news conference Tuesday to announce the efforts. Police arrested Joshua Russell of Dublin in...
Jones County News
Woman indicted for manslaughter for friend’s death
A Jones County Grand Jury apparently agrees with law enforcement officers and prosecutors in the culpability of a woman in the death of her friend who she left unconscious in a driveway. Cynthia Denise Foley, 55, was arrested March 28 and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. A...
stnonline.com
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
WRDW-TV
Sharpton to speak at service for woman who died in cops’ custody
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy Thursday for a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody. Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, is speaking at the request of Grier’s family. Nationally renowned civil rights and personal...
RCSO looking for man wanted for Aggravated Assault after family violence incident
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County man wanted for Aggravated Assault by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Anthony Rolan is wanted in reference to an incident that happened at 3614 Deans Bridge Road on July 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, this is a family violence incident. According to investigators, […]
wgxa.tv
Preliminary autopsy findings revealed in Brianna Grier death
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Attorney Ben Crump, along with his legal team and First Vice President of the Atlanta Chapter of the NAACP Gerald Griggs gathered with Medical Examiner Dr. Allecia Wilson and the parents of Brianna Grier, a woman who died six days after falling out of the back seat of a Hancock County Deputy's vehicle.
'It's sad how bad the crime has gotten': Macon residents worry about rising crime after fatal shooting
MACON, Ga. — Some people are saying they are "sad and scared to go outside" after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery. Witnesses told the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that two men approached Albea and his fiancée outside the Harrison Road store and demanded the keys to their car.
Man behind bars after high speed chase with CCSO on Furys Ferry Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a high speed chase on Furys Ferry Road. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been identified as Reul Derrick Williams, Jr., 37. According to deputies, Williams was found sitting in a vehicle in the Walgreens Parking Lot on Furys Ferry […]
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
