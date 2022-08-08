ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Richmond County Inmate Death Reported Tuesday

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road late Tuesday afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia died while in the recreational area of the prison just after 5:00 p.m. An autopsy...
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the call came in at around […]
Columbia County officials searching for theft suspect

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who took money she found in a self-checkout register at the Target in Mullins Crossing. The incident happened on August 4 around 6:00 p.m. Deputies say the previous customer had requested...
Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
Woman indicted for manslaughter for friend’s death

A Jones County Grand Jury apparently agrees with law enforcement officers and prosecutors in the culpability of a woman in the death of her friend who she left unconscious in a driveway. Cynthia Denise Foley, 55, was arrested March 28 and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. A...
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
Sharpton to speak at service for woman who died in cops’ custody

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy Thursday for a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody. Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, is speaking at the request of Grier’s family. Nationally renowned civil rights and personal...
Preliminary autopsy findings revealed in Brianna Grier death

SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Attorney Ben Crump, along with his legal team and First Vice President of the Atlanta Chapter of the NAACP Gerald Griggs gathered with Medical Examiner Dr. Allecia Wilson and the parents of Brianna Grier, a woman who died six days after falling out of the back seat of a Hancock County Deputy's vehicle.
Man behind bars after high speed chase with CCSO on Furys Ferry Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a high speed chase on Furys Ferry Road. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been identified as Reul Derrick Williams, Jr., 37. According to deputies, Williams was found sitting in a vehicle in the Walgreens Parking Lot on Furys Ferry […]
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
