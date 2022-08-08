ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, AL
Education
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Education
County
Dekalb County, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WAFF

UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning. According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release. The alert warns people...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie

48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts benefit for at-risk teen program. Contact the restaurant for more information on how to donate to SPAN of Alabama. Students return to Marshall County Schools classrooms on Tuesday. Updated: 11 hours ago. WAFF's Jasmyn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#Teenagers#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Dcso
WAFF

AAMU leaders host domestic violence forum

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Schools - New security measures

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
weisradio.com

Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks

Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Updated: 2 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Wellborn Cabinet announces $17 million new facility in Oxford, 400 jobs expected

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
WAFF

Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man that had connections to at least three overdoses in February. Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five overdoses in Marshall County were confirmed. Those overdoses resulted in the death of two people. Alex...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: UAH says emergency over after chemical release

12:37 p.m. UPDATE: In a new campus alert, the university reports "The emergency situation on the 3rd floor of Material Science Building has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities." In a statement to WAAY 31, a UAH spokesperson said the buildings were evacuated "due to a chemical spill...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy