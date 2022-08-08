ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends

By Grace Reader
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bCJz_0h9B1ph600

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.

The consortium ran different scenarios and came up with a best and worst case.

In the best case scenario — where BA.4 and BA.5 are not more transmissible than previous variants, immunity wanes more slowly and people get their booster shots — the consortium projected between July 5 and Jan. 5, nearly 2.5 million people in Texas could get COVID-19, more than 108,000 people could be hospitalized and more than 6,000 people could die of the virus.

Updated COVID booster shots coming to Texas this fall, will you need one?

In a worst case scenario — where BA.4/5 are highly transmissible, immunity from previous infection and vaccine is not strong and folks don’t get boosters — more than 4.5 million Texans are projected to get the virus, 245,000 people could be hospitalized and 15,500 people could die in the same time period.

In both projections, BA.4 and BA.5 more easily evade immunity from a prior infection. Health leaders have determined the BA.5 strain does not produce significant immunity to reinfection.

“There are reports of people getting reinfected within a month of a BA.5 infection,” Dr. Charles Lerner with the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 task force said.

In the same models, the consortium projected this wave of infections will peak between mid-August and mid-September in Texas.

Health leaders said the best protection against COVID-19 and getting seriously ill or dying is staying up-to-date on vaccines.

While nearly 18 million eligible Texans completed their first round of COVID-19 vaccines — whether that be the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — less than 40% of those people followed through with a booster shot, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services .

Right now, the CDC recommends a second booster shot for people who are 50 or older and people who are immunocompromised. It recommends everyone five and older have one booster shot until the fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
WICHITA, KS
KLST/KSAN

CBS4 speaks with Abbott before potential debate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4’s Sydney Hernandez interviewed Governor Greg Abbott to discuss immigration, school safety and a possible debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The first question for the governor began with his perspective on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the “remain in Mexico” policy, which forced asylum seekers […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Austin, TX
KLST/KSAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that could provide more clarity on the emergency […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Cdc#Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#Ba#The University Of Texas
KLST/KSAN

1-8 hosts Family Day on Fort Hood range

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — The first battalion of the eighth regiment of 1st CAV held a family day on the range today. Sergeant First Class Michael Carroll brought his wife and three boys to the range so they could see what he does at work. His youngest Jaxon was quite the fan of […]
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

Forever Family: Maria

Meet 7-year-old Maria. She has a beautiful smile and a sweet personality! Maria enjoys playing outside, playing with Barbie dolls and using her imagination. She loves to draw, does well in school and speaks both English and Spanish. Maria would thrive in a loving family that is active and committed to keeping her in contact […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Volunteer vs Career Firefighter: What is the difference?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas has 1,517 registered Fire Departments according to the U.S Fire Administration (USFA), and bordering on 70% of those are Volunteer Fire Departments. A Volunteer Firefighter is a member of the community who offers to give their time to their local fire department for free. They are expected to respond to emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy