ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Is How Long It Takes For Retinol To Start Working

By Lisabeth Fauble
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HFsj_0h9B1jdy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jD4dL_0h9B1jdy00

While not exactly a miracle cure, retinol is one of the most effective over-the-counter (OTC) skincare products, according to Byrdie . Retinol is a topical vitamin A-derived retinoid , initially used to treat acne in the 1970s (per Harvard Health Publishing ). Aside from helping with your typical acne, retinoids are anti-aging compounds that may improve various skin conditions. In fact, Healthline claims retinol is the most potent product available without a prescription. Nevertheless, changes while using retinol don't happen overnight.

Retinol works by boosting collagen and elastin production while combatting free radicals beneath the skin's surface. This triple-action approach helps skin appear plumper and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and enlarged pores. It can also help even skin tone and texture, smooth rough patches, fade sun damage, and reduce symptoms of mild to moderate acne and acne scarring.

You can buy OTC retinol cream that contains up to 2% of doses (per the American Academy of Dermatology Association ). However, many products come in lower doses, ranging from 0.2% to 1% (via The Skin Care Edit ). Keep in mind, stronger retinol products don't necessarily work faster, dermatologist Joel Schlessinger, MD, tells New Beauty . He noted, "There are varying strengths of retinol, and more isn't always better."

Regular Use Helps Retinol Work Better

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjOR9_0h9B1jdy00

For retinol to work, Harvard Health Publishing says consistency is key. However, consistency doesn't mean every day. Many retinol products should offer instructions for use, including how often to apply it and how long it takes to get noticeable results. The directions are included to provide you with the safest and most effective application guidance. Users should follow product guides as close as possible for the recommended period.

Some people initially experience skin sensitivity to retinol, but symptoms should resolve within one week and improve with use afterward, according to Healthline . If you experience prolonged skin irritation at higher doses, contact your dermatologist. You may still be able to use the products containing reduced retinol concentrations or apply a smaller amount of product less frequently.

How long it takes for retinol to start working depends on the product, dosage, your skin's condition, and how well your skin responds to it. In fact, Healthline says it can take up to six months to see the same results you would see with prescription-strength retinoids.

However, some people could begin seeing retinol's age-reversing retinol much sooner. A 2019 study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology showed retinol significantly reduced wrinkles around the neck after just eight weeks. In addition, a 2016 study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology found that retinol increased collagen and skin thickness after four weeks and decreased facial wrinkles after only 12 weeks.

Read this next: Health Mistakes Women Don't Realize They're Making

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
SKIN CARE
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Why You Should Think Twice Before Popping A Stye

A stye is a swollen bump that can form on either the inside or outside of the eyelid, near the eyelashes (via Cleveland Clinic). Often caused by the result of a bacterial infection or the blockage of an oil gland, styes can be painful. In addition to the emergence of the tell-tale bump, common symptoms of a stye include swelling, crusting, watery eyes, soreness, itchiness, light sensitivity, and the feeling of having something stuck in your eye. They are most common in adults. Those with dry skin, diabetes, dandruff, acne rosacea, or blepharitis tend to be more susceptible to developing styes.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Skin Tone#Skin Conditions#Retinol#Harvard Health Publishing#The Skin Care
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

14 best vitamin C serums promising to brighten skin, reduce wrinkles and prevent sun damage

Vitamin C serums are one of the most talked-about beauty buys at the moment. And with everyone from Olay to Omorovicza heralding theirs as the game-changing secret to beautiful skin, â¯a thorough test on all of our IndyBest favourite brands (and more) was a must.Just like it is recommended as part of your diet for a healthy body –â¯aiding your immune system, memory, blood pressure and many more health factors –â¯vitamin C is also widely recommended for your skin health when used topically.Working as an antioxidant, neutralising free radicals from a variety of sources, including UV rays and pollution, vitamin...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
Medical Daily

Q&A: Female Hair Loss and How to Treat It (According to a Dermatologist)

Thinning hair in women can have a significant impact on self-esteem and mental health. It is estimated that more than 50% of women will experience noticeable hair loss throughout their lifetime, however, the focus remains mostly on male pattern hair loss. This disparity and lack of information surrounding female hair loss have left women with unanswered questions, and many don’t know where to seek help (or even know that help exists). We’ve interviewed Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Brandon Kirsch, to get answers about thinning hair and hair loss in women, how to prevent hair loss, and where to find treatments for hair loss that work.
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver

Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy