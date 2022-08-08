ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Same-sex Georgia couple charged with abusing adopted sons, making child pornography

By Luke Gentile
 2 days ago

A same-sex couple in Georgia was arrested last month and charged with using their two adopted children to record and manufacture child pornography , authorities said.

The couple, William Zulock, 32, and Zachary Zulock, 35, were taken into custody after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid on a Loganville, Georgia, residence following reports of an individual downloading child pornography, according to a report.

One individual, who was not identified, was taken into custody at the residence and interviewed by authorities, the report noted.


Following the interview, authorities discovered there was at least one person "producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home."

Armed with the information, the Walton County Sheriff's Office and Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services executed a search warrant at the Zulock residence, according to the report.

Authorities discovered two young boys at the home were being sexually exploited and recorded for the production of child pornography.

The boys' adoptive fathers "were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse," authorities said.

A day after police executed the search warrant, the Zulocks were detained by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The adoptive fathers are facing charges of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual exploitation of a child.

William Zulock was also charged with child molestation, the report noted.

