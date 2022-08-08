ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Teen in Hawaii uses SC student's name to make false school threats

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old in Hawaii used a Midlands student's name to make false school threats, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. The student told authorities the recent threats to Lugoff-Elgin High School were made by someone in Hawaii that he'd been communicating with on the phone.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
La Vergne, TN
Crime & Safety
cumberlandheights.org

Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law

Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Middle Tennessee#Kindergarten
wpde.com

Pee Dee police department operating with non certified officers

MCCOLL, S.C. (WPDE) — The McColl Police Dept. is operating with officers that aren't certified through the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, according to the Academy's Director Jackie Swindler. Swindler said the town's police chief, who was certified, resigned last week. It's the fourth police chief the town has had...
MCCOLL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged with abusing infant

Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy