Vernon Hills, IL

wgnradio.com

A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire

Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
BRISTOL, IL
iheart.com

Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. *** SCAM ALERT ***. There have been posts on our Facebook page listing a "New...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
Vernon Hills, IL
97ZOK

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

100 beagles rescued, get new lease on life in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was an announcement that broke dog lovers' hearts across the country.Some 4,000 beagles, breeded for testing, living in poor conditions in Virginia. The federal government stepped in and now, some of those dogs are starting a brand new life, courtesy of a South Elgin shelter.On Tuesday morning, Haley Boehm had the look of love at first sight, and that was even before she saw the beagle inside a crate.After a harrowing start to his nine months of life, Boehm is bringing Walnut home."This journey is just amazing, being able to rescue these dogs," Boehm said.More specifically,...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
WGNtv.com

Musician, violin-maker form connection, carving new path

CHICAGO — An online connection led to a special commission between a Chicago-area musician and the first known Black woman violin-maker in the country. “I had never ever considered the hands that would go into making my instrument and that I could have an instrument made by hands that were similar to mine,” professional fiddle player Anne Harris said.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
CHICAGO, IL

