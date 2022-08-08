Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
wgnradio.com
A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire
Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
This adorable puppy wants a big dog sibling to look up to
Meet the precious Pat! She is a 3-month-old, 30-pound Shepherd mix that loves puppy friends. This sweet, chill girl will need a confident big sibling in her future home to show her the ropes.
iheart.com
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. *** SCAM ALERT ***. There have been posts on our Facebook page listing a "New...
Attention Illinois Portillo’s Lovers: Here’s How to Get Free Fries
We know you love Portillo's French fries... but did you know you could get them for free?. Ok, by now you probably know that I love a good cheese fry in my life. And my favorite cheese fries are from Portillo's. It's because the very first cheese fries I ever...
Some Call These Midwestern Foods Gross–Are They Right Or Not?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After pointing out that he himself had lived in the Midwest...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
End-of-summer Chicago road trip ideas from Illinois Office of Tourism
The Illinois Office of Tourism is sharing some ideas for road trips before the kids head back to school.
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
100 beagles rescued, get new lease on life in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) – It was an announcement that broke dog lovers' hearts across the country.Some 4,000 beagles, breeded for testing, living in poor conditions in Virginia. The federal government stepped in and now, some of those dogs are starting a brand new life, courtesy of a South Elgin shelter.On Tuesday morning, Haley Boehm had the look of love at first sight, and that was even before she saw the beagle inside a crate.After a harrowing start to his nine months of life, Boehm is bringing Walnut home."This journey is just amazing, being able to rescue these dogs," Boehm said.More specifically,...
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
Daily Northwestern
Facebook group Black Women of Evanston connects and provides resources for local Black women
When Annette Jeter Jean-Jacques moved to Evanston in 2011, she soon found it was a hassle to meet up with her friends who lived a half-hour away in Chicago. So, Jeter Jean-Jacques turned to Facebook to create a group that could connect Black women nearby. “I’m like, ‘Wow, it would...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
WGNtv.com
Musician, violin-maker form connection, carving new path
CHICAGO — An online connection led to a special commission between a Chicago-area musician and the first known Black woman violin-maker in the country. “I had never ever considered the hands that would go into making my instrument and that I could have an instrument made by hands that were similar to mine,” professional fiddle player Anne Harris said.
Beagles rescued from labs 2022: South Elgin shelter rescues nearly 100 dogs from breeding facility
After a large beagle rescue operation, dozens of the dogs are now available in South Elgin.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
Chicago flight delays, cancelations continue at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is playing catchup after having the worst delays in the country over the weekend. On Sunday at O’Hare, there were nearly 1,200 delays and another 280 canceled flights. On Monday, there were at least 300 cancelations by evening. A local transportation...
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
