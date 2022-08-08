ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Paul Manafort concedes he gave Trump campaign polling data to the Russians

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2TcQ_0h9B096y00


Paul Manafort , w ho served as chairman of the Trump campaign in 2016, gave polling data to a Russian businessman believed to have ties to the Kremlin, he conceded in an interview.

Manafort admitted to handing over campaign polling data to Konstantin Kilimnik, according to an interview with Business Insider. Kilimnik is believed to have later relayed "sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" related to the Trump campaign over to Russian spies, the Treasury Department said.

MICHAEL COHEN WAS SPYING ON TRUMP'S 2016 CAMPAIGN, BOOK CLAIMS

"The data that I shared with him was a combination of public information and stuff for the spring that was. It was old," Manafort told the outlet.

Manafort instructed Rick Gates, a campaign official, to print out several pages of campaign data about then-candidate Donald Trump's polling strength in 18 competitive states, an email reviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry revealed. The data were accumulated by the Trump campaign in mid-July, shortly before Manafort met with Kilimnik.

Manafort rejected assertions that the printout was turned over to Kilimnik and contended that he had ordered Gates to send Kilimnik campaign data via email. The former campaign official insisted his divulging of campaign data was intended to help him obtain future business deals.

"It was meant to show how Clinton was vulnerable," he told the outlet.

Still, his recent remarks seemingly contradict his prior comments on the data. During the Mueller investigation, Manafort denied that he was involved with the disclosure of sensitive campaign data and claimed in his memoir Political Prisoners that he only gave Kilimnik talking points on polling data, the outlet reported.

Kilimnik worked with Manafort for years and had done work on behalf of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was widely regarded as sympathetic to Russia during his tenure in office. Yanukovych was later ousted from power following the 2014 "Revolution of Dignity."

The FBI believed Kilimnik had ties to Russian intelligence, and the Senate Intelligence Committee described him as "a Russian intelligence officer." He later faced sanctions for allegedly turning over Trump 2016 campaign data to the Russians.

"None of us believed KK worked for Russian intelligence," Manafort said during the interview.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gates claimed he began sending internal campaign data to Kilimnik in the spring via WhatsApp and deleted those messages daily, according to the outlet. He is reportedly believed to have sent over 75 pages worth of internal data to Kilimnik.

Manafort was sentenced to 47 months behind bars in 2019 for fraud and tax charges. Trump subsequently pardoned him. His business dealings and lobbying efforts overseas have been subject to scrutiny from federal law enforcement, including in April, when the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against him for his alleged undeclared foreign bank accounts.

Comments / 63

cowboy
1d ago

manafort just blew open a closed case of Russia and the 2016 election that involved election results now what are all you trumpeters have to say

Reply(1)
22
Don Hoebag
1d ago

Trump won't have any money (if he even had any) for defense. i can't wait to see what the FBI finds in Conald's safe and in Mara Largo as they search it. LOLOLOL

Reply(2)
34
stormy,karen
1d ago

this is how trump worked with RUSSIA. and beat Hillary, release those emails Putin , I need your help

Reply
23
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Person
Paul Manafort
Person
Konstantin Kilimnik
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Russians#Kremlin#The Treasury Department
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Now Accused of Defying Former Trump Campaign Staffer’s Subpoena

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been accused of failing to comply with yet another subpoena—this time, from a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer whose lawyer says Bannon is a “key figure” in her sexual harassment suit. Jessica Denson, who is suing the Trump campaign for sexual discrimination and bullying, asked a judge this week to hold Bannon in civil contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena. “The whole point is to get him to sit for a deposition. That’s what we want. And civil courts have the power to do that. If necessary, by arrest,” one of Denson’s attorneys said. Denson filed her lawsuit in 2018 for millions in damages and first subpoenaed Bannon in November for documents related to her work with the campaign and a deposition. Denson’s attorneys say that despite multiple attempts to serve Bannon the subpoena and limited communication with his lawyer, they have been unable to reach him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy