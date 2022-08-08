Read full article on original website
Related
1039thebulldog.com
Kentucky Renters Can Apply for FEMA Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties whose homes and property were damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal...
1039thebulldog.com
What to do after you receive letter from FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky flood survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.
1039thebulldog.com
FEMA opens several Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern KY
FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Letcher County. It’s at the Letcher County Recreation Center in Whitesburg and it’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There’s also one at the Knott County Sportsplex, at Hazard Community and Technical College and in Floyd County at the Martin Community Center.
1039thebulldog.com
Gov. Beshear: Federal government to cover 100% cost of certain emergency services for 30 days
In a welcome piece of good news, Governor Andy Beshear has announced that by order of the President, the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky cities and counties for 30 days which will take some of the heavy financial pressure off of our city and county government resources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1039thebulldog.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Harlan County
Ages, Ky. (August 9, 2022) – On August 9, 2022 at 3:54 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a single vehicle collision on Hwy 38 in the Ages community of Harlan County. Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation. Initial investigation indicates...
1039thebulldog.com
Man accused of killing three police officers and K-9 pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing three Floyd County police officers and a K-9 along with injuring four other officers during a violent shootout at his home in Allen in June has pleaded not guilty. Lance Storz was in court Monday facing 20-counts including murder, attempted murder, wanton endangerment and domestic...
Comments / 0