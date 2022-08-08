ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Renters Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties whose homes and property were damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal...
KENTUCKY STATE
What to do after you receive letter from FEMA

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky flood survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.
KENTUCKY STATE
FEMA opens several Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern KY

FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Letcher County. It’s at the Letcher County Recreation Center in Whitesburg and it’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There’s also one at the Knott County Sportsplex, at Hazard Community and Technical College and in Floyd County at the Martin Community Center.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Man accused of killing three police officers and K-9 pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing three Floyd County police officers and a K-9 along with injuring four other officers during a violent shootout at his home in Allen in June has pleaded not guilty. Lance Storz was in court Monday facing 20-counts including murder, attempted murder, wanton endangerment and domestic...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

