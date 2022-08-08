Read full article on original website
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
Public input needed on plans for growth in southeastern Wake County
Garner, N.C. — Residents can share input Wednesday on changes coming to a fast-growing area of Wake County on the border of southeast Garner and Johnston County. The area of focus is the Lower Swift Creek Community (shown in dark purple). Wake County planners have been working on a development plan for months, and Wednesday's meeting is meant to include the community in the conversation.
Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
'There was staff that had their hair pulled out': Mental health crisis creates strain on NC health care workers
For nearly two years, WRAL Investigates has covered the mental health toll created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bottom line is this: At a time when more people need help than ever, the state simply doesn't have enough therapists and counselors to meet the demand. As WRAL Investigates found, it...
cbs17
Durham County leaders OK $6 million for HQ for violence interrupters ‘Bull City United’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County commissioners voted Monday night to spend $6 million on a building that will become headquarters for the violence interrupter program called Bull City United. The commissioners voted to buy a building on Pettigrew Street that used to house The Boys and Girls Club...
cbs17
Durham County plans to use the Old Durham boys and girls club building for more than just Bull City United, commissioner says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys and Girls Club on East Pettigrew Street to turn it into the headquarters for the violence interrupter program, Bull City United. Bull City United is a group of 25...
cbs17
Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
Sip n' Stroll Downtown: Raleigh social district allowing open containers of alcohol begins Monday
Grab your drinks and your walking shoes, downtown Raleigh is about to try something new.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greenway tents offering insight into urban development
Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Dozens of sheriff's deputies seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse
Semora, N.C. — Dozens of sheriff's deputies and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Sheriff's deputies' SUVs were seen parked on the property of one...
Group bashing child protective services pressures Durham County officials, raising safety concerns
Durham, N.C. — A North Carolina advocacy group is using high-pressure tactics to push officials in Durham County and elsewhere to return children taken away from families by child protection services. County officials say the group’s tactics are making it difficult for social workers to do their jobs.
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
cbs17
Raleigh area McDonald’s hold hiring event
RALEIGH, N.C. — Restaurants all over central North Carolina are hiring. Raleigh-area McDonald’s locations are not only offering a job, but applicants can also get help paying for college. Those locations are holding hiring events Tuesday where people can go through on-the-spot interviews. McDonald’s says it needs to...
A new vaccine is available to help fight COVID-19
Health officials do not know yet if there will be any restrictions on who is eligible to receive the upcoming Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.
NC court rules against Raleigh HOA, making it easier for people to install solar panels
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Supreme Court in June ruled against a Raleigh homeowner's association several years after a family installed solar panels on their home. Energy News Network reports the move could make it easier for homeowners across the state with HOAs to install energy-saving panels...
cbs17
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
