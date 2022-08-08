ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Public input needed on plans for growth in southeastern Wake County

Garner, N.C. — Residents can share input Wednesday on changes coming to a fast-growing area of Wake County on the border of southeast Garner and Johnston County. The area of focus is the Lower Swift Creek Community (shown in dark purple). Wake County planners have been working on a development plan for months, and Wednesday's meeting is meant to include the community in the conversation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation

Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
cbs17

Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greenway tents offering insight into urban development

Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh area McDonald’s hold hiring event

RALEIGH, N.C. — Restaurants all over central North Carolina are hiring. Raleigh-area McDonald’s locations are not only offering a job, but applicants can also get help paying for college. Those locations are holding hiring events Tuesday where people can go through on-the-spot interviews. McDonald’s says it needs to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
