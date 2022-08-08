Read full article on original website
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
itechpost.com
Tornado Cash Banned by US Treasury Following Links to Crypto Money Laundering, Cybercrime
The Ethereum-built crypto mixing service has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department for its involvement in a money laundering case. On Monday, the US Department of Treasury issued a sanction against the popular cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, preventing American citizens from interacting with it over the company's alleged laundering of proceeds of cybercrimes. The US Treasury Department required that all of Tornado Cash's American assets be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
cryptoslate.com
Iran pays for $10M import order with crypto, plans to make it ‘widespread’ by Q4
Iran has completed its first foreign trade order for $10 million worth of import goods using cryptocurrency, according to a tweet by the country’s Vice Minister of Industry, Mine & Trade Alireza Peyman Pak. According to Pak, this is the first of many such transactions. “By the end of...
dailyhodl.com
UK Members of Parliament Launch Inquiry Amid Plans To Turn Country Into Global Hub for Crypto Investment
A parliamentary group in the United Kingdom (UK) is planning an inquiry into the country’s crypto and digital assets industry. The bipartisan parliamentary group known as Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) says the inquiry will, among other things, look into plans by the UK government to turn the country into a “global home of crypto investment.”
SEC To Require Crypto Exposure Report From Hedge Funds – WallStreetJournal
The U.S. SEC could launch a new policy for hedge funds as crypto adoption grows. Hedge funds might soon be required to report on their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Such firms would do so through the so-called Form PF. Gary Gensler said the move could provide more insight into the operations...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
coingeek.com
What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?
News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
cryptoslate.com
Unknown wallet transfers $3B worth of Bitcoin linked to old address
(Article updated at 10:30 PM Eastern Time to note new details that this might not be a new purchase) A mysterious investor supposedly spent or transferred over $3 billion, or nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10, making a new wallet one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. Community assessments of the wallet activity suggest that the new wallet could be an old player just moving funds.
NEWSBTC
Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation
Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
coingeek.com
India investigating ‘mysterious’ transactions between WazirX and Binance
Binance is once again the focus of investigations by a regulator, this time in India. The country’s Finance Ministry is probing transactions between the exchange and its Indian subsidiary, WazirX, which it says are “cloaked in mystery” and possibly violated foreign exchange laws. Speaking to Rajya Sabha,...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase reports $1.10B loss in Q2 as assets on exchange slump
Coinbase Global’s second-quarter results show that the crypto exchange recorded a net loss of $1.10 billion during the period. This compares to a loss of $430 million in the first quarter and a net income of $1.61 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Net revenue for Q2 came...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Exchange Faces SEC Probe Over Crypto Yield, Staking Products
Publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) is under investigation by U.S. securities regulators over its token listing processes as well as its staking programs and yield-generating products, the company disclosed in its most recent quarterly report. "The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and...
cryptoslate.com
Curve Finance DNS exploit resolved – how to check if it is safe to use
The front end exploit of Curve Finance has been resolved but not all DNS records have yet been propagated so caution is advised. Over $530k was stolen from Curve Finance Tuesday after a hacker was able to take control of the nameserver to reroute the DNS to a malicious server. The front end of the Curve website was cloned to trick users into believing they were interacting with a legitimate site.
AOL Corp
Treasury sanctions crypto ‘mixer’ for aiding hackers laundering illicit funds
The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Monday against cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash for helping hackers launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since it launched in 2019. According to the department, Tornado Cash has allowed cyber groups, including North Korean-backed hackers, to use its platform to launder the...
Crypto Trading Platform RenBridge Used to Launder Millions, Has Ties to Nomad Hack
Currently, crypto is a growing breeding ground for crime. From numerous hacks and stolen NFTs, it seems that criminals have discovered an easy way in — through the blockchain. But this time, a crime was committed to cover another. RenBridge has become another bridge of sorts, one that criminals use to launder money.
