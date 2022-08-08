ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

TechCrunch

Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund

What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Aisle 24 Adopts State-of-the-Art Security Solution to Accelerate Cashierless Convenience Grocery Retail Concept

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aisle 24™, a fully-automated, 24/7 cashierless grocery chain based in Toronto, today announced the opening of their newest location—21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada—featuring a sophisticated, integrated security solution to safeguard customers and enable franchise owners to manage their operations remotely. This new, comprehensive solution includes surveillance coverage, custom access control, remote control, and analytics designed to assist staff in inventory management and other business operations. The new system is an essential step in Aisle 24’s expansion throughout Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005079/en/ A look at the cashierless Aisle 24 community format in their latest store located at 21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cryptoslate.com

OWNIC Announces Release of the First-Ever Dynamic Sports NFTs

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Milan, Italy, 8th August, 2022, Chainwire — Digital sports collectibles startup, OWNIC, has announced the date for their first dynamic NFT...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Everdome Secures US$10 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 9th August, 2022, Chainwire — Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamian-based,...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

PGIM Quantitative Solutions Strengthens London Team With Senior Appointment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- PGIM Quantitative Solutions (PQS), the quantitative and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, has strengthened its London based team with the appointment of Dr. Apostolos Katsaris as senior client portfolio manager for the PGIM Wadhwani investment platform, effective immediately. PGIM is the US$1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005224/en/ Dr. Apostolos Katsaris, Senior Client Portfolio Manager, PGIM Wadhwani (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Variety

Icon Taps Alec Strasmore as Esports Management Agency’s Head of Talent

Click here to read the full article. Icon, the esports/digital talent management agency, announced today that Alec Strasmore has joined the organization in the newly established position of head of talent. In his new role, Strasmore will be focused on expanding the agency’s roster in alignment with culture and entertainment, adjacent to gaming. Icon’s current roster is comprised of popular e-sports streamers, including Wardell, Subroza, ChelseaBytes, Xaryu, Chocotaco, and more. “Alec will be a vital piece of Icon’s forward-thinking strategy,” said Damian Skoczylas, general manager of Icon. “His vision completes our strategy for Icon 2.0. I am thrilled to have him on...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The Microsoft Excel world championship is as brilliantly entertaining as it sounds

Over the weekend, ESPN broadcast a replay of a recent esports event that saw the world’s most advanced Microsoft Excel users go head-to-head in a knockout tournament. Organized by the people behind the Financial Modeling World Cup, the Excel “All-Star Battle” took place back in May. It began with eight competitors, who went up against one another in a series of spreadsheet-based challenges until eventually a champion was crowned.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

Zetly Introduces an Exciting All-in-One Platform for Sports

The world is going digital, and there are no two ways around it. With the advance of concepts such as the metaverse, many industries are on the verge of colossal changes, and the sports industry is no exception. Zetly is a Polish-Estonian tech startup, and its primary goal is to...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Takeaways from the UK’s National Cyber Strategy

This year’s UK National Cyber Strategy outlined a comprehensive five-pillar plan for tackling cybersecurity. It’s a positive step, and hopefully a catalyst for collective efforts to combat cyberattacks and increase the UK’s overall capability and brand in this area. But does it go far enough?. THE STATE...
U.K.
cryptoslate.com

Polygon, Neowiz join forces to build new Web3 gaming platform Intella X

Intella X will be a brand new gaming ecosystem in which contributors and users have ownership rights and can generate revenue. Polygon announced a partnership with gaming publisher Neowiz to launch. a new Web3 gaming platform called Intella X, supported by its native IX token. Neowiz is a multi-platform developer...
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Rokid Joins as a Principal Member of the First Metaverse International Standards Alliance - "Metaverse Standards Forum."

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Rokid, a well-known AR business, recently became a Principal Member of the first Metaverse International Standards Alliance - “Metaverse Standards Forum.” Standards for metaverse interoperability will be addressed with Alliance members in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005256/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
NME

Frontier founder David Braben steps down as CEO

It’s been announced that founder David Braben will be stepping down as CEO of Frontier Developments after 28-years in the role. Braben founded Frontier in 1994 in order to “build a team to continue creating high quality, innovative games in the rapidly evolving games industry with an ambition that only teams of skilled professionals can deliver.”
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

The End Of Labor As We Know It: Implications For Hotel CEOs

As a double immigrant who worked his way through high school and university, I’m a big believer in the lifelong benefits of working on the front line of a service business, early in life. One of my first jobs was front-line in the retail sector working at one of the biggest sports stores in Toronto. This job taught me how to work with diverse colleagues and adjust to the grueling demands of store managers trying to hit their numbers while handling dissatisfied customers wanting a better deal. After an initial test period, the store manager, a tough but fair French Canadian who loved the sports retail business, allocated his staff according to their talents, moving us around to the departments where we performed best. He also had an eye for talent, he was particularly interested in quick learners who could conquer a complex department like ski equipment or hockey skates and outsell others. Looking back, he managed an informal talent marketplace, in one of the world’s most diverse cities extremely well. It was an incredibly diverse meritocracy: Jamaican kids rose from selling track shoes to managing winter sports and women moved from apparel to assistant manager roles overseeing budgets and purchasing.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

XD Agency Marks Its Next Chapter with New Business, Talent Growth, Refreshed Branding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Six years after buying itself back from Omnicom Group, The XD Agency is relaunching as XD Agency (XDA), empowering a growing staff and celebrating a range of new business wins including cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike and consumer electronics brand OnePlus. In addition, the agency has been awarded expanded assignments for clients such as LEGO and Warner Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005298/en/ XDA refreshes branding and leadership. (L to R): Rachel Hermansader, Head of Transformation; Courtney Hodges-Lanius, Head of People & Culture; Anna Mader, Head of Creative. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

