Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Big Ten Network’s Gerry DiNardo visits Rutgers training camp, talks QB situation, bowl chances, more
Long before Gerry DiNardo became an analyst recognized across Big Ten country, before he was a head coach at Indiana and two SEC schools, he was an All-American offensive lineman on a national championship-winning Notre Dame team who went on to coach the offensive line at Colorado and Eastern Michigan.
What Cam Spencer is bringing to Rutgers Basketball
In a world where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door shuffling players in and out of college basketball programs, Rutgers had very little movement this past offseason. No players left via the transfer portal and the staff added just one. After playing the past three seasons at Loyola-Maryland, Cam Spencer has joined the Scarlet Knights, giving the team a bona fide outside scoring threat.
J.D. DiRenzo handling transition to Rutgers as four-star transfer
Rutgers was able to win a busy version of the transfer portal sweepstakes this past offseason when it landed a commitment from offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo. An All-American at FCS Sacred Heart, DiRenzo was being pursued by some of the top power-five programs in the country. He settled on Rutgers and since his January arrival, it has been an ongoing transition. One of the most glaring changes has been moving from tackle, where he played at Sacred Heart, to the interior of the offensive line at the guard position.
theobserver.com
Thistle baseball? No, you’re not misreading that
When anyone from Kearny or West Hudson for that matter hears the word “thistle,” two things likely come right to mind — soccer and fish & chips. But that understanding of the word will soon change, especially on the sports end of it all. Here’s how.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Native Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show
Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host and Bucks County native, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad. Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater
IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.
Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fieldofschemes.com
Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report
New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
Two Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey
A pair of winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets splitting the $546,934 jackpot were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket from the Sunday, Aug. 7 drawing is good for $273,467. The winning numbers were: 02, 03, 13, 15, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
insideradio.com
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
boozyburbs.com
Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame
The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break
A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures.
njarts.net
Lineup and schedule announced for Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree
Singer Danielle Ponder, bassist Christian McBride and the all-star group Artemis will be among the performers at the Montclair Jazz Festival’s free, outdoor Downtown Jamboree, produced by the Montclair-based educational organization Jazz House Kids and taking place Sept. 10. McBride, the festival’s artistic director and curator, said in a...
Comments / 0