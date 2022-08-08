ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Cam Spencer is bringing to Rutgers Basketball

In a world where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door shuffling players in and out of college basketball programs, Rutgers had very little movement this past offseason. No players left via the transfer portal and the staff added just one. After playing the past three seasons at Loyola-Maryland, Cam Spencer has joined the Scarlet Knights, giving the team a bona fide outside scoring threat.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

J.D. DiRenzo handling transition to Rutgers as four-star transfer

Rutgers was able to win a busy version of the transfer portal sweepstakes this past offseason when it landed a commitment from offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo. An All-American at FCS Sacred Heart, DiRenzo was being pursued by some of the top power-five programs in the country. He settled on Rutgers and since his January arrival, it has been an ongoing transition. One of the most glaring changes has been moving from tackle, where he played at Sacred Heart, to the interior of the offensive line at the guard position.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Thistle baseball? No, you’re not misreading that

When anyone from Kearny or West Hudson for that matter hears the word “thistle,” two things likely come right to mind — soccer and fish & chips. But that understanding of the word will soon change, especially on the sports end of it all. Here’s how.
KEARNY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brunswick, NJ
State
Indiana State
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater

IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.

Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Recruiting#Nba#Ppg#Sg
fieldofschemes.com

Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report

New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey

A pair of winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets splitting the $546,934 jackpot were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket from the Sunday, Aug. 7 drawing is good for $273,467. The winning numbers were: 02, 03, 13, 15, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
insideradio.com

Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.

Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bulletin-news.com

Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame

The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years

A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best

An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
PRINCETON, NJ
njarts.net

Lineup and schedule announced for Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree

Singer Danielle Ponder, bassist Christian McBride and the all-star group Artemis will be among the performers at the Montclair Jazz Festival’s free, outdoor Downtown Jamboree, produced by the Montclair-based educational organization Jazz House Kids and taking place Sept. 10. McBride, the festival’s artistic director and curator, said in a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy