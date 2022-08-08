VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to start a career in law enforcement. Are you ready to make a difference? Step forward and come to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9am to start your law enforcement career today. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO