Valdosta, GA

GBI makes another arrest in shooting of death of Savion McRae

The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to the shooting of Savion McRae that happened on June 18, 2022. Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
DOUGLAS, GA
Drug unit reports busy July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
26-year-old dies in drowning incident in Berrien County

A 26-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning in Berrien County on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 7 p.m., on August 5, deputies responded to the Alapaha River on highway 135 at the Berrien Atkinson County Line for a possible drowning. A man at the scene told Deputies that he...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
VPD holds hiring event for law enforcement career

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to start a career in law enforcement. Are you ready to make a difference? Step forward and come to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9am to start your law enforcement career today. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
VALDOSTA, GA
August trials announced, several important cases on calendar

Several criminal trials will take place in August, including proceedings for defendants charged with murder and aggravated assault. One of the more notable cases on the calendar is that of Michael Clark, who was arrested in April on several felony charges including aggravated assault. Judge Andy Spivey filed an order last month announcing the jury selection date for the case.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides

Become an investigator for the night at Suwannee Valley Unsolved, taking a dive into four unsolved homicide cases in the Suwanee Valley Region. Creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, says the Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting the event from 6pm to 8pm at the library's Live Oak branch.
LIVE OAK, FL
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy. Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an...
VALDOSTA, GA
VSU State Law Enforcement president named

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces Alan Rowe as the 60th president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available for the more than 700 senior law enforcement leaders he represents.
VALDOSTA, GA
City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate

Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
VALDOSTA, GA

