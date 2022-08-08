Read full article on original website
Related
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
wfxl.com
Two arrested, one wanted after three shot while in a car in Lanier County
Two people have been arrested and one is still on the run after a fatal shooting in Lanier County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still looking for 24-year-old Rodarious “Rod” Swanson, who is wanted in connection to the death of Savion McRae. On Saturday, June 18, the...
douglasnow.com
GBI makes another arrest in shooting of death of Savion McRae
The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to the shooting of Savion McRae that happened on June 18, 2022. Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
26-year-old dies in drowning incident in Berrien County
A 26-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning in Berrien County on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 7 p.m., on August 5, deputies responded to the Alapaha River on highway 135 at the Berrien Atkinson County Line for a possible drowning. A man at the scene told Deputies that he...
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
Law enforcement hosts 'Civilian Response to Active Shooter' events
Community members, business owners and church goers are hoping to learn how to prevent an active shooter situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lowndes County to change traffic pattern at Exit 11 interchange
State Route 31 traffic patterns are set to take place in Lowndes County, moving SR 31 to a single Interstate 75 overpass at Exit 11 interchange.
valdostatoday.com
VPD holds hiring event for law enforcement career
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to start a career in law enforcement. Are you ready to make a difference? Step forward and come to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9am to start your law enforcement career today. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
douglasnow.com
August trials announced, several important cases on calendar
Several criminal trials will take place in August, including proceedings for defendants charged with murder and aggravated assault. One of the more notable cases on the calendar is that of Michael Clark, who was arrested in April on several felony charges including aggravated assault. Judge Andy Spivey filed an order last month announcing the jury selection date for the case.
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
mycbs4.com
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides
Become an investigator for the night at Suwannee Valley Unsolved, taking a dive into four unsolved homicide cases in the Suwanee Valley Region. Creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, says the Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting the event from 6pm to 8pm at the library's Live Oak branch.
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy. Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an...
valdostatoday.com
VSU State Law Enforcement president named
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces Alan Rowe as the 60th president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available for the more than 700 senior law enforcement leaders he represents.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate
Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
Comments / 3