Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered
Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon.
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said. Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went...
Boater drowns after going into water to set anchor at mouth of the St. Clair River
A family outing near Port Huron turned tragic over the weekend when a Marysville man drowned while boating. Officials say he jumped into the water to set his anchor, and was pulled under by the current.
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying their own plane from an airport in Macomb County to meet up with one of their sons in Northern Michigan on the Fourth of July. John and Jean Block left the Macomb County airport on July 4,...
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
Divers find body of Macomb man who jumped off boat for a swim in Anchor Bay
Authorities say alcohol and the poor weather conditions are both believed to be contributing factors in a drowning in Anchor Bay over the weekend.
Divers search for man who disappeared on Lake St. Clair
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division has been leading the operation that began at around 8 p.m. Sunday, after reports and that a man went into the lake and never resurfaced.
Two motorcyclists dead after crash along Lake Huron shoreline
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorcyclists died after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and four motorcycles near the Lake Huron shoreline in Sanilac County over the weekend. The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on M-25 near Stone Road in Forester Township. Investigators have...
Morning 4: Couple flying small plane across Michigan to visit family vanished 45 years ago -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago. A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying...
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Dive Teams Searching For Man Who Didn’t Resurface At Lake St. Clair
ST CLAIR, MI (CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff Marine Divison and Dive Team is searching for a man who went underwater at Lake St. Clair and never resurfaced Sunday night. According to MCSO, deputies were called out to the north end of the lake around 7:30 p.m. after a man in his 30s went underwater and never resurfaced. Crews searched until it got too dark, and resumed the search at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Additional information was not available. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city’s east side made a “gruesome” discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
DNR officer stops car on Belle Isle after woman was twerking on dashboard
DETROIT -- A woman who was dancing on the dashboard of a car she was riding in drew the attention of a conservation officer recently and ended up getting herself and the driver of the car ticketed. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle...
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
Man, 20, charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in southeast Michigan
HURON TOWNSHIP, MI – A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, of Flat Rock, is accused in the death of Gavino Torres III, 17, of Detroit. At 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, police officers...
"Is that a cougar?!" Despite sightings on the rise, the big cat remains elusive in Michigan
A Macomb County video of what the poster thought was a cougar went viral last week. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores why, despite not having a breeding population, cougar sightings are on the rise in Michigan.
