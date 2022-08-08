ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
Two motorcyclists dead after crash along Lake Huron shoreline

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorcyclists died after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and four motorcycles near the Lake Huron shoreline in Sanilac County over the weekend. The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on M-25 near Stone Road in Forester Township. Investigators have...
Dive Teams Searching For Man Who Didn’t Resurface At Lake St. Clair

ST CLAIR, MI (CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff Marine Divison and Dive Team is searching for a man who went underwater at Lake St. Clair and never resurfaced Sunday night. According to MCSO, deputies were called out to the north end of the lake around 7:30 p.m. after a man in his 30s went underwater and never resurfaced. Crews searched until it got too dark, and resumed the search at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Additional information was not available. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
