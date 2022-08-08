Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Willow Smith Unveils New ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ Album
Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith revealed the title of her next album, COPINGMECHANISM, via Instagram on Wednesday (August 3). The forthcoming LP will release in September and has been confirmed to be Smith’s follow-up to her 2021 effort, Lately I Feel Everything. Her Instagram post also informed her fans that COPINGMECHANISM‘s first single would arrive Thursday (August 4). “Album coming September 23,” Willow Smith excitedly typed in her post. “My new song “hover like a GODDESS” will be OUT everywhere TOMORROW @ 9 pm PST !! KEEP YOUR THIRD EYES PEELED!!”More from VIBE.comLL Cool J To Perform At 2022 'iHeartRadio Music Festival'Michael...
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album Review
Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV VMAs
Not only is Nicki Minaj performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but she will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The "Super Bass" singer will join a list of past Vanguard recipients like Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. The award honors artists who have had outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and pop culture.
Meek Mill Announces His Return To Music
Click here to read the full article. Meek Mill is making his return to music known. On Wednesday (July 27), the Philadelphian took to his social media accounts to announce that fans can expect to hear new tracks beginning in mid-August with independently released mixtapes starting this fall. “10 tapes independently starting September,” Meek Mill typed in his social media posts. New music dropping AUGUST 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I’m not dropping albums on Friday either!”More from VIBE.comMeek Mill Clears The Air Around Roc Nation Departure, Cites Growth As Main FactorMeek Mill And...
Coheed And Cambria premiere new video for A Disappearing Act
US quartet Coheed And Cambria recently released new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
dvsn Previews The Follow-Up To ‘If I Get Caught’
No record has quite started a conversation online like “If I Get Caught” by dvsn. Released in late July, the Jermaine Dupri-produced record sparked conversations on podcasts, social media, television, in-person and beyond about infidelity, love and much more. Not to mention, the rollout for the single involved Jay-Z, Bryan Michael-Cox and several other music heavyweights. With all that went into that one track, many fans be wondering what will come next as the duo nears the release of their next project. During a recent stop at The Breakfast Club, dvsn gave fans a preview of their upcoming single.
DEVN Releases ‘Wild’
North Carolina’s own DEVN has been on a steady rise in the world of R&B over the last year. The North Carolina native offered vocals on Lute’s “Myself” from the Dreamville artist’s 2021 solo album, Gold Mouf. Shortly thereafter, rising star appeared at this year’s Dreamville Festival and set up an appearance at “Skinny Jay & Friends” in late August. Not to mention, he earned a co-sign from Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. Above all else, he took the next step in his solo career with the release of a new project called St. Luke St.
Leon Thomas III Taps In With Ty Dolla $ign For ‘Love Jones’
Leon Thomas III introduced himself to the world as a teenager more than a decade ago as a member of the Victorious cast. Throughout the series, he offered a glimpse of his musical talents alongside Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice. Years after the show ended, his musical repertoire only continues to grow. Over the years, he has worked with everyone from Rick Ross to Babyface. For the time being, he has opted to focus on his solo career.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
