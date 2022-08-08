Read full article on original website
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin predicts Bhop
By Sam Volz: Bernard Hopkins is predicting a total annihilation for Canelo Alvarez over Gennadiy Golovkin next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. Hopkins isn’t mentioning the 40-year-old Golovkin’s age as being his rationale for picking Canelo, but that would certainly make sense. Golovkin has looked slow...
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
Anthony Joshua told what he must do to beat Oleksandr Usyk in rematch with Brit needing to ‘be a bit of a bully’
ANTHONY JOSHUA must be a 'bully' if he wants to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a dramatic rematch later this month, according to Carl Frampton. Joshua, 32, and Usyk, 35, will take to the ring on August 20 for their highly anticipated rematch less than one year after the Ukrainian defeated the Brit to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury explains decision to come out of retirement to fight Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media to give his odd rationale for his decision to come out of brief retirement. ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury says he’s returning to the ring to make “history” by becoming the first heavyweight champion to participate in two trilogies during his career.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin needs a knockout to beat Canelo Alvarez says Shawn Porter
By Jim Calfa: Shawn Porter feels that Gennadiy Golovkin has lost his mobility due to his increasing age and will need a knockout of Canelo Alvarez on September 17th for him to win. Porter says Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) from 2010 to 2012 would have a shot outboxing Canelo, but...
Boxing Scene
Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
FOX Sports
Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. Set Showdown For October
Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will fight at a catchweight on October 8, 2022 at The O2 in London. Chris Eubank Jr. enters the October showdown with a record of 32-2 with 23 knockouts. His two professional losses have come at the hands of former super middleweight champions Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, but he has managed to become a champion in two weight classes himself. Hist most recent win came back in February as he earned a unanimous decision victory against Liam Williams.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Tank's Side Is Playing Games, We're Moving On – I’m Going To Teofimo Lopez's Fight
On Friday afternoon, Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya offered a positive update around negotiations for a potential fight pitting budding contender Ryan Garcia against knockout artist Gervonta Davis. De La Hoya said they were talking with Tank’s team and that the development was a great start, adding...
Oleksandr Usyk feels he was ‘30 seconds’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in first fight
Oleksandr Usyk has said he was ‘perhaps 30 seconds or a minute’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in the pair’s first fight.Usyk beat Joshua via unanimous decision in London last September, landing a flurry of punches with the Briton backed up against the ropes just before the final bell sounded.Ahead of the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, Usyk was asked how close he believes he was to finishing Joshua during that late onslaught.“Perhaps if there were another 30 seconds or another minute in the 12th round, Anthony would have been knocked down,” the unbeaten Ukrainian told...
BoxingNews24.com
Navarrete vs Baez headlines ESPN-televised tripleheader on Aug. 20
San Diego Media Workout: Emanuel Navarrete, Nico Ali Walsh & Hometown Hero Giovani Santillan Prepare for August 20 Card @ Pechanga Arena. One of Mexico’s great champions, a hometown hero, and the grandson of a legend will take center stage in San Diego next Saturday, Aug. 20, at Pechanga Arena San Diego.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
When is Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2? Fight date and time information
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez says he’ll put Ryan Garcia “to sleep”
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez warns Ryan Garcia that he’ll “put him to sleep” if the two fight later this year. Assuming Teofimo isn’t permanently scarred from his loss to George Kambosos Jr last November, he’ll have an excellent chance of beating Ryan Garcia. Teofimo...
