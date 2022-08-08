ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Newswatch 16

Police swarm home in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Scranton, PA
Peckville, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor accused of scamming client

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor from Susquehanna County is facing charges after allegedly taking money from a client and never finishing the job. According to court paperwork, a woman hired Joseph Senese from Lucky Home Remodeling to fix her garage door. She paid him nearly $1,000, and officers...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged after police chase in Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing a slew of charges in Monroe County after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase. Officers say Kevin Chalmers was involved in an argument at Camelback Lodge in Tannersville Saturday morning. When police tried to speak with him, he took off, almost...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Missing horse returned safe and sound

GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Nescopeck victims died of smoke inhalation

NESCOPECK, Pa. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the cause of death for the remaining five victims who passed away after flames broke out at a home in Nescopeck early Friday morning. Officials now believe all 10 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 79, all died from smoke...
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County Fair underway

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

