Former Luzerne County officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Todd Houghtlin, of Duryea, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm, according to officials. Houghtlin was pulled over in July 2020. Investigators said a search of his vehicle found 50...
Police arrest suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two people are under arrest after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lackawanna County Monday night. On Tuesday, police arrested Taaj Blan, 21, and his mother, Margaret Del Castillo, 46, both from Moosic. Blan is charged with criminal...
Police swarm home in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
Man and boy dead after shooting in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County. One of the victims is a little boy. Officers with the Dallas Township Police Department responded to a home on Harris Street around 8 p.m. Monday for what they described as a "domestic/custody dispute."
UPDATE: One arrested after deadly shooting in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in Carbondale. A 35-year-old man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot at a housing complex on Fallbrook Street in Carbondale. The Carbondale police chief confirmed...
Contractor accused of scamming client
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor from Susquehanna County is facing charges after allegedly taking money from a client and never finishing the job. According to court paperwork, a woman hired Joseph Senese from Lucky Home Remodeling to fix her garage door. She paid him nearly $1,000, and officers...
Man dies after being shot by police during arrest
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by police during an arrest in Luzerne County. Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a release from state police, members of the U.S....
Pedestrian hit in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
Fight to keep mental health services in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — Worry continues to fill the minds of people who receive treatment through First Hospital and its outpatient services after news from Commonwealth Health that they would be closing on October 30. "If I don't have this place to come to to get my meds and see...
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
Deadly fire in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son Michael was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it, and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want to...
Man charged after police chase in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing a slew of charges in Monroe County after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase. Officers say Kevin Chalmers was involved in an argument at Camelback Lodge in Tannersville Saturday morning. When police tried to speak with him, he took off, almost...
Missing horse returned safe and sound
GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
Nescopeck victims died of smoke inhalation
NESCOPECK, Pa. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the cause of death for the remaining five victims who passed away after flames broke out at a home in Nescopeck early Friday morning. Officials now believe all 10 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 79, all died from smoke...
Carbon County Fair underway
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
Nescopeck neighbors still reeling after deadly fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A community continues to grieve the loss of ten people — including three children —after a house fire Friday in Luzerne County. We spoke with a neighbor of the family who says many in the neighborhood are still in shock after what happened. Sounds...
