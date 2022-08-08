Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Local 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas Already Familiar with New Miami Staff
Miami has begun to lay the groundwork for recruiting one of South Florida’s top 2024 defensive lineman.
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Auzoyah Alufohai
The Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, the team announced on Wednesday. Alufohai entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2020. He did not make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. He appeared in three games for Houston, playing 66 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
How to watch the Browns-Jaguars game Friday night
Will Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for six games? Will Watson be suspended for the entire season? Will he be forced to pay a hefty fine and keep the...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Injury: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left practice early this Wednesday due to a lower body injury. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, it looks Gage suffered an injury to his left ankle or foot. The team has not released an official update yet. The Buccaneers signed Gage...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
WATCH: Julio Jones goes airborne for jump-ball from Tom Brady vs. Dolphins
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got to test themselves against an outside opponent Wednesday, as they welcomed the Miami Dolphins to One Buc Place for joint practices in advance of their preseason tilt this weekend. Despite a couple of injury scares with wide receiver Russell Gage and center Robert Hainsey,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive a Scare During Training Camp
Did the Buccaneers' take another hit at the center position?
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
Keon Keeley, 5-star DE and Alabama target, leaves wiggle room discussing Notre Dame pledge
The battle is heating up for Berkeley Prep (Florida) edge-rusher Keon Keeley, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect in the newly-released SI99. And for good reason. As a junior, Keeley compiled a stunning stat line - 93 total tackles, 34 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks. A consensus five-star ...
Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday
A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
Jacksonville Jaguars will play starters 'a couple series' in first pre-season game against Browns
Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner). "It’s a...
UPDATED: Georgia to host recruits for Jacksonville matchup with Florida
There have been plenty of debates the past several weeks – and over the years – on whether Georgia’s annual rivalry game against Florida should remain in Jacksonville or move to a home and home format. While that debate likely carries on, there has been one change starting in 2022.
Gators not ranked in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
There won’t be a little number next to the Florida Gators when they open the 2022 football season on September 3. The USA Today Coaches Poll — released on Monday — does not include the Gators. Florida finished the 2021 season with a 6-7 record after losing...
Report: Heat remain threats to land Kevin Durant from Nets, who will take ‘every last asset’ in any potential deal
The Miami Heat have yet to make a big move this offseason, but they still seem determined to make what would surely be the biggest deal of the summer. That deal, of course, would include Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Durant requested a trade from the Nets earlier this offseason after the team had a disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
