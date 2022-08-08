ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins

The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Jaguars sign Auzoyah Alufohai

The Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, the team announced on Wednesday. Alufohai entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2020. He did not make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. He appeared in three games for Houston, playing 66 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
New Jersey State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Tampa, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bart Andrus
Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Tampa Bay Bandits#American Football#Philadelphia Stars Rb#Usfl
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday

A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy