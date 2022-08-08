Dry lightning has sparked California's most destructive fires. Scientists say it could happen more often

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
New York struggling to accommodate surge in asylum seekers as Texas begins busing migrants to the city
New York City officials took aim Tuesday at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, days after he started busing migrants detained at the border to the city as part of his campaign to draw attention to the influx of asylum seekers crossing from Mexico. City officials said intake centers are already overwhelmed...
Albany Herald
Four takeaways from the Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota primaries
Donald Trump on Tuesday once again showcased his control over the GOP's open primaries, as the former President's chosen candidate won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor over a rival backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and much of the party's establishment in the battleground state. In Minnesota, meanwhile, Rep....
Albany Herald
Feds deny state health insurance marketplace waiver
ATLANTA — The federal agency in charge of Medicaid has denied Georgia’s application for a waiver to set up the state’s own health insurance marketplace. The waiver program was a cornerstone of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s approach to reforming health care in the Peach State. Under Kemp’s model, Georgians would have enrolled in insurance plans through private insurance brokers rather than the federal healthcare.gov health insurance marketplace.
Albany Herald
Nebraska teen and mother facing charges in abortion-related case that involved obtaining their Facebook messages
A Nebraska mother and her 18-year-old daughter are facing multiple charges in a case that involved police obtaining Facebook messages between the two that authorities allege show evidence of an illegal self-managed medication abortion, as well as a plan to hide the remains. Norfolk police began investigating Celeste Burgess and...
Albany Herald
Bryan County Webstaurant Store announces expansion
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.
Albany Herald
Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor
ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
