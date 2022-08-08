Dry lightning has sparked California's most destructive fires. Scientists say it could happen more often

ATLANTA — The federal agency in charge of Medicaid has denied Georgia’s application for a waiver to set up the state’s own health insurance marketplace. The waiver program was a cornerstone of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s approach to reforming health care in the Peach State. Under Kemp’s model, Georgians would have enrolled in insurance plans through private insurance brokers rather than the federal healthcare.gov health insurance marketplace.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO