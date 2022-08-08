ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dry lightning has sparked California's most destructive fires. Scientists say it could happen more often

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Four takeaways from the Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota primaries

Donald Trump on Tuesday once again showcased his control over the GOP's open primaries, as the former President's chosen candidate won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor over a rival backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and much of the party's establishment in the battleground state. In Minnesota, meanwhile, Rep....
MINNESOTA STATE
Albany Herald

Feds deny state health insurance marketplace waiver

ATLANTA — The federal agency in charge of Medicaid has denied Georgia’s application for a waiver to set up the state’s own health insurance marketplace. The waiver program was a cornerstone of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s approach to reforming health care in the Peach State. Under Kemp’s model, Georgians would have enrolled in insurance plans through private insurance brokers rather than the federal healthcare.gov health insurance marketplace.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Albany Herald

Bryan County Webstaurant Store announces expansion

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy