Cancer

MedicalXpress

New portable diagnostic detects SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies at the same time

As the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, the questions we have been asking ourselves have evolved: from "How do I know if I'm infected?" to "How strong is my immunity?" to "Which strain of the virus do I have?" And, as new variants continue to emerge, it's likely that we'll keep asking ourselves those questions, often at the same time.
MedicalXpress

New inhaled COVID-19 therapeutic blocks viral replication in the lungs

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have created a new COVID-19 therapeutic that could one day make treating SARS-CoV-2 infections as easy as using a nasal spray for allergies. The therapeutic uses short snippets of synthetic DNA to gum up the genetic machinery that allows SARS-CoV-2 to replicate within...
MedicalXpress

New method for improved fiber optic measurement of brain activity changes

UNC School of Medicine researchers, led by Ian Shih, Ph.D., associate professor of Neurology and Biomedical Research Imaging Center, developed an improved fiber-based optical method to measure activity changes in the brain. Fiber photometry, an increasingly used neurotechnology, uses fiber optics to deliver certain wavelengths of light to excite fluorescent...
MedicalXpress

Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way

Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
MedicalXpress

New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity

It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy

Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Smithonian

Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life

The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
MedicalXpress

Why are menthol-flavored cigarettes a concern?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning menthol flavoring in cigarettes earlier this year, stating the additive makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly among youth and young adults. Of the more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., the FDA says it...
MedicalXpress

Seven things to know about polio

New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
MedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody reduces asthma attacks in urban youth

A National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found that a monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics. The findings were published today in the journal The Lancet.
MedicalXpress

Blood tests in newly brain-injured patients predict death, severe disability

Blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) flag which patients are likely to die and which patients are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. Their results—available within minutes—may confirm the need for prompt surgical interventions or may help guide conversations with families in cases of devastating injury.
MedicalXpress

Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients

Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress

New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors

Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
technologynetworks.com

Reviving Exhausted T Cells Could Improve Cancer Immunotherapy

During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
MedicalXpress

FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation that 'escapes' killer T-cells generated by infection and vaccination

U.K. scientists have highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to evade important immune cells induced by infection and vaccines. The P272L Spike mutation first arose during the U.K.'s second wave of COVID-19, which began in September 2020, and has been pinpointed to the part of the spike protein most frequently recognized by killer T-cells. The SARS spike protein is also the basis for current vaccines.
