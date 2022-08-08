Read full article on original website
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
iowa.media
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
A judge set bail at $5 million on Monday for a man suspected of killing four people and trying to burn down their homes in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set bond at 10% of $5 million for 42-year-old Jason Jones, meaning he would have to put up $500,000 to be released from jail while he awaits trial. “The defendant is considered an extreme danger to public safety,” the judge wrote in his bond order. Neither Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc nor a spokeswoman for CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where Jones is being treated for serious burns, would give Jones’ current medical condition on Monday.
KELOLAND TV
DOC: High-risk inmate to be released Tuesday, Aug. 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is notifying law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say 36-year-old Wayne Tobias is considered high-risk to reoffend. Tobias is currently serving multiple sentences for simple...
waynedailynews.com
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides
UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested, carried to police cruiser
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk man after a disturbance call. Early Sunday morning around 12:15, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Elm Ave. It was reported that a 26-year-old from Norfolk had returned home and...
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT & BRIEF STANDOFF
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AND BRIEF STANDOFF SATURDAY IN MORNINGSIDE. 24-YEAR-OLD DALTON KEELER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY POLICE IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN AROUND 9 :15 P.M.WHEN AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF A VEHICLE THE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING WITH IMPROPER TAILIGHTS AND A DEFECTIVE EXHAUST NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. MARY’S.
Norfolk mother and daughter allegedly performed an abortion and buried the fetus
A Norfolk mother allegedly helped her 17-year-old daughter perform an abortion and bury the fetus. The two are facing charges and have plead not guilty.
Possible medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Yankton County, officials say
Yankton County authorities responded to a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency on Friday.
Sioux City man arrested for assaulting a woman after smashing her windows
A Sioux City man was arrested after assaulting a woman and causing damage to her car.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
Vigil held for victims of quadruple homicide
People in Laurel are still coming to terms with the quadruple homicide that rocked their community and on Saturday night, they came together to remember those who lost their lives.
Woman sentenced for distributing meth disguised as masks
A woman who was involved in a conspiracy to distribute drugs that were disguised as masks was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
Suspect in custody after long standoff with Norfolk police
Norfolk Police Division provided new details in Saturday morning's shooting.
norfolkneradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff
NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Carmelo Valdez Romero, 35, was convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in February of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Trial evidence showed that on March...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
doniphanherald.com
'Heart of gold' — Remembering 4 killed in small Nebraska town of Laurel
LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their neighbors in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County. Gene Twiford, 86;...
