MMAmania.com
Surprise! Jake Pauls ‘big announcement’ after multi-million dollar fight falls through is BS
Social media sensation Jake Paul, who moonlights as a celebrity boxer, recently teased a “big announcement” across most of his social media outlets for this Monday morning (Aug. 8) and the big day is finally here. So why all the hullabaloo?. Paul is launching his new weekly sports...
SFGate
Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55
Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55. Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
The teen who started a Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s jet reveals what’s behind those super-short flights by Kylie Jenner and Drake
When Jack Sweeney refused a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to stop tweeting about the billionaire’s private jet activity, he didn’t know how fast his flight-tracking endeavor would scale. Now, the 19-year-old University of Central Florida sophomore has 30 accounts and a new target: the flight paths of...
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
SFGate
PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining LIV Golf
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour's lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
SFGate
WWE Says Vince McMahon, Under Investigation for Alleged Misconduct, Made Personal Payments Totaling $19.6 Million
Vince McMahon’s off-the-books personal payments that he made while chairman and CEO of WWE were higher than previously reported, the company said. Last month, the wrestling entertainment company announced that it would revise its financial statements going back to 2019 to account for $14.6 million of “certain payments” that McMahon made while chairman and CEO should have been recorded as expenses. That was three days after McMahon said he was retiring from WWE, which he announced amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he paid millions of dollars in hush money to multiple women to keep quiet about affairs and other misconduct.
WWE・
SFGate
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
‘Stop trying to be TikTok’: how video-centric Instagram sparked a revolt
Loyal users and Kardashians forced social network to partially retreat by demanding renewed emphasis on photo-sharing
Digiday
Future of TV Briefing: Video publishers look to strike a balance between YouTube Shorts and traditional YouTube
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the relationship between YouTube Shorts and traditional YouTube videos as video publishers adopt the former in hopes of contributing to — and not cannibalizing — the latter. Triller’s unfulfilled pledge to Black creators, Netflix’s race to build an ad...
'TikTok Got Me Fired.' Her Job in the Tech Industry Was Short-Lived After the Company Found Her Videos Discussing Salary.
A woman in Denver took to TikTok to share her $20,000 pay increase at a new job working for a tech company — but she says she was ultimately fired after the company found her videos. In June, Lexi Larson shared a TikTok video saying her salary had risen...
SFGate
I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass
Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
TechCrunch
Lyft creates media division to cash in on in-car ads
The ride-hailing company announced on its blog Monday that Lyft Media will help cash in on the growing market for in-vehicle digital ads, as cars become more connected and begin to feature multiple, larger infotainment screens. The announcement comes days after Lyft and its biggest competitor, Uber, announced robust second-quarter financial results.
