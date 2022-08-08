Read full article on original website
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
A Day in Port Gamble
Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
Federal Way Amazon Fresh grand opening this Thursday
(The Center Square) – The former Sears location in Federal Way will complete its long awaited transformation into an Amazon Fresh grocery store on Thursday with a 6:45 a.m. grand opening that includes a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The first customer in line at the store will receive a $100 Amazon...
5 Fun Things to Do in Seattle This August
Summer in Seattle is the perfect time of year to visit or be in the Emerald City. You can enjoy outdoor activities in moderate weather at this time of the year. Whether it is strolling around the city’s attractions and parks or traveling to nearby state and national parks or attending a food or music concert, Seattle has you covered.
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
10 Day Trips From Seattle
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Moksha Now Closed at Bellevue Square, New Gourmet Indian Restaurant to Open
Moksha, a family-owned restaurant featuring Karaikudi-style Indian cuisine, is permanently closed. It was located at Bellevue Square within the Lodge. The eatery first opened in 2012 with a menu offering a variety of meat and vegetarian dishes from Southern India. It was voted a top restaurant by The Seattle Times in its prime.
Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting
Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza
SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Simple and Just is a Seattle thrift boutique with a mission
From the outside, Simple and Just might seem like another cute Ballard boutique that offers carefully-curated, thrifted clothes and accessories. But it is so much more than another thrift store. A longtime advocate for youth experiencing exploitation, Carolyn Quatier founded Simple and Just with a straightforward mission: to provide a...
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
Floods, faulty toilets, and a slew of early defects at Seattle’s new youth jail
He building leaked from so many places, jail leaders considered adding rain gear to their uniforms. Toilets wouldn’t flush. In one part of the ventilation system, bare wires. And in another, duct tape. The Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle opened in February 2020,...
Do this to your dahlias for late summer blooms
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris says that keeping dahlias looking good is a matter of picking flowers that are past their prime. “If you don't get rid of the spent flowers, they go, ‘I’ve done my job, I’ve reproduced, I don't have to do anything but enjoy the sunshine, get a good tan and eat a little fertilizer.' They stop bloomin!” Ciscoe said.
Gracefully Elegant Estate with Breathtaking Scenic Water Views in Edmonds Listed at $3.333 Million
The Estate in Edmonds is a luxurious home built with utmost fine materials and expert craftsmanship now available for sale. This home located at 7202 Picnic Pl, Edmonds, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 7,539 square feet of living spaces. Call Therasa A. Alston – Windermere R.E. Shoreline (Phone: 206 650-4777) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Edmonds.
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Deep Lake High Dive
For generations people have flocked to cool water during the dog days of summer. In south King County, numerous resorts sprouted up around lakes and rivers providing park-like facilities for those seeking relief from the heat. The modern phenomenon of destination resorts was primarily the result of two societal changes: the 8-hour day / 40-hour week, generally adopted by the early 1900s; and inexpensive automobiles, many sold by Henry Ford providing ordinary Americans the ability to drive longer distances in comfort. Hitching up the horse or mule to a wagon or buggy just couldn’t compare to the speed and mobility by which cars and trucks travel.
FOUND DOG: Black lab – August 9, 2022 5:20 pm
We found this Black Lab. It has a purple collar with a tag. The tag is old and scratched up. There is a house number of 4111 on it. And an area code starting with a 6. We found him on the corner of 26th Ave SW and SW Nevada Street. This is near Delridge Skatepark. The photos are attached.
Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail
In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
