Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wanted to storm the high seas in search of buried treasure, now’s your chance. On Pelorus’s new Adventure Treasure Hunt Holidays, you and your friends and family can charter luxury yachts off the coasts of Sardinia, Indonesia or the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Once you’re there, you’ll participate in immersive excursions created in collaboration with Luxury Treasure Hunts. Each experience is based on the routes of historical seafarers, and they’re designed to entertain explorers of all ages. The adventures span from one to three days and are led by a...

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO