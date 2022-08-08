Read full article on original website
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
WCVB
New Hampshire campground ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — A New England campground located along one of the region's most picturesque scenic roads has been ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity. The U.S. Forest Service has issued a closure order for the Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire because of an...
WMUR.com
More than $2 million coming to New Hampshire to address youth homelessness issue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive $2.2 million in grant funding to address youth homelessness. A two-year grant is coming through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will support coordinated community plans for areas outside of...
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning
After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set […] The post Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground
CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful. Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation.
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Agent Confidential, a new marketing firm dedicated focusing on the real estate industry has been launched in Manchester. The firm’s co-founders are longtime marketing specialists Colleen Cowette and Ami D’Amelio, the firm will serves independent real estate agents and brokerages with individualized strategic marketing planning and execution, including online and offline.
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
NHPR
Housing group proposes the construction of affordable units in Manchester
With the need for more affordable housing in the state, Families in Transition, a local organization that fights homelessness, is exploring the possibility of building homes for people with low and middle incomes. New Hampshire is suffering from a housing crisis, as the rental vacancy rate slides down to 0.5%.
nhbr.com
Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing
Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
WMUR.com
Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering
DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
Help New Hampshire’s Red Arrow Diner Get Adam Sandler’s Attention for 100th Anniversary Party
Alright New Hampshire, it is time to come together. The power of social media can be strong. It can also be dangerous...but not in this case. The famous Red Arrow Diner needs our help. First opening in 1922, the Red Arrow Diner is history in New Hampshire. Everyone knows the...
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
A Frame Cabin in New Hampshire on Its Own Island is Elegant Serenity
Jeremy Noyes captured this gorgeous shot on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was kind enough to share it with the New Hampshire Facebook group. I would order a print of this and hang it in my home. Between the colors, reflection of the house in the water, and mountains in the background, it is a feast for the eyes.
