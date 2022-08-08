ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NH

Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio

A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning

After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set […] The post Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
CBS Boston

Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground

CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful.   Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation. 
LINCOLN, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Agent Confidential, a new marketing firm dedicated focusing on the real estate industry has been launched in Manchester. The firm’s co-founders are longtime marketing specialists Colleen Cowette and Ami D’Amelio, the firm will serves independent real estate agents and brokerages with individualized strategic marketing planning and execution, including online and offline.
MANCHESTER, NH
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
Politics
Agriculture
nhbr.com

Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing

Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering

DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
nbcboston.com

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

