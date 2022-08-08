ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Ballot discrepancy forces Frederick County to decertify Primary Election results

By Ryan Dickstein
Frederick County is decertifying its 2022 Primary Election results.

The move comes as officials were already preparing a recount of the County Council's District 3 results.

In that race, a discrepancy was discovered between the total number of certified votes counted, compared to the mail-in and provisional ballots that were accepted.

It's believed human error occurred while counting the ballots.

As result, the Frederick County Board of Elections are voting to decertify all primary results.

Now officials will rescan all of those ballots, beginning on August 10 at 8:30am at 340A Montevue Lane in Frederick. The rescan is open to the public.

The process is expected to take two days, at which point the results will be recertified.

Frederick County's Board of Elections has asked the State and Howard County Board of Elections to assist in the effort.

"The Frederick County Board of Elections is committed to accuracy, transparency, fairness and impartiality in the election process," the Frederick County Board of Elections said in a press release. "As part of the Frederick County Board of Elections efforts to improve the election process, we will review existing procedures and identify areas where we can improve the ballot counting process."

Rae Fortin
2d ago

oh because Hogan is pissed about cox winning 🙄 cox deserves to be our candidate.

