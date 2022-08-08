ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#National Parks#Now Death Valley
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time. 
MONO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Thunderstorms in forecast to start week at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms return this week that potentially could bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong winds. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Monday calling for increased thunderstorm chances into Wednesday with rain and flash flooding a possibility, especially in the Tamarack and Caldor burn scars.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
Elko Daily Free Press

More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
Reno-Gazette Journal

On Lehman Caves centennial, let's appreciate Nevada's public lands

This opinion column was submitted by Christian Gerlach, an organizer for the Sierra Club’s Our Wild America campaign. My earliest memory is of the Lehman Caves of Great Basin National Park. That formative experience is one of countless treasured memories that are made every year on Nevada’s public lands, in places like Great Basin National Park, the Ruby Mountains, Red Rock and Gold Butte. The snow-capped mountains and otherworldly caverns of the Lehman Caves make Great Basin National Park unlike...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment. According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash shuts down traffic on I-15 southbound near Mesquite

(KTNV) — Drivers headed to the Las Vegas valley via Interstate 15 should expect delays on Wednesday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation says. A crash near Mesquite necessitated the closure of all southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 4, officials said. As of approximately 6:40 a.m.,...
MESQUITE, NV
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
Government Technology

Colorado Communities Work Together to Expand Rural Broadband

At least 14 communities — and potentially more soon — in Colorado have banded together to help establish better broadband access for rural residents of the state, and they recently shared some insights into their work. Members of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) participated in a...
COLORADO STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Government Technology

New York Launches Tackle Box App to Boost Fishing Tourism

(TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the state's new 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature to enhance fishing-related tourism by making it easier for new and experienced anglers to enjoy the great fishing offered throughout New York. The new Tackle Box feature builds on the State Department of Environmental...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy