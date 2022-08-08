Read full article on original website
New NASA satellite images show Death Valley flooding
NASA has released new images showing the park and extended area before and after the storm.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as possible storms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
Flash flood warning issued for west-central Clark County
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for part Southern Nevada on Tuesday from 1:26 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake
MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time.
Thunderstorms in forecast to start week at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms return this week that potentially could bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong winds. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Monday calling for increased thunderstorm chances into Wednesday with rain and flash flooding a possibility, especially in the Tamarack and Caldor burn scars.
2 sets of partial human remains found at Lake Mead may be same person, coroner says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office says that two sets of partial remains found recently at Lake Mead may be the same person. The coroner’s office on Tuesday said that the partial skeletal remains that were discovered Aug. 6 near the Boulder Beach area were located in the same area as the partial remains that were found on July 25.
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
On Lehman Caves centennial, let's appreciate Nevada's public lands
This opinion column was submitted by Christian Gerlach, an organizer for the Sierra Club’s Our Wild America campaign. My earliest memory is of the Lehman Caves of Great Basin National Park. That formative experience is one of countless treasured memories that are made every year on Nevada’s public lands, in places like Great Basin National Park, the Ruby Mountains, Red Rock and Gold Butte. The snow-capped mountains and otherworldly caverns of the Lehman Caves make Great Basin National Park unlike...
Public comment needed on upcoming Nevada roadway projects
The Nevada Department of Transportation is asking for the public's feedback when it comes to several upcoming statewide transportation projects.
Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment. According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Crash shuts down traffic on I-15 southbound near Mesquite
(KTNV) — Drivers headed to the Las Vegas valley via Interstate 15 should expect delays on Wednesday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation says. A crash near Mesquite necessitated the closure of all southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 4, officials said. As of approximately 6:40 a.m.,...
‘Street Outlaws’ star Ryan Fellows killed in crash while filming near Las Vegas
A cast member of the TV show "Street Outlaws" died Sunday morning in a crash north of Las Vegas, police and officials with the show confirmed.
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
