Read full article on original website
Related
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
wgnsradio.com
In studio with WGNS on Wednesday Morning was Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland
WGNS' Scott Walker was joined by Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland on Wednesday Morning in the WGNS Studio. The Mayor looked at several issues involving growth that impact our community, while also answering questions from listeners who texted WGNS. Ask Questions: If you have questions for future shows involving the City...
In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?
Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application, TikTok, turned into a search crew.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M
The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Chick-fil-A is Apparently Testing out a Full Wing Menu in Nashville and the Internet is Buzzing
Social media has been buzzing over the past couple of days as a video has gone viral that seemingly shows a Chick-fil-A customer picking up an order of bone-in smoked wings from the restaurant. The internet is buzzing as there is confusion surrounding the possibility of Chick-fil-A adding wings to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OBITUARY: Melissa Dawn Adcock
Melissa Dawn Adcock, age 52 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born May 6, 1970, in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Melissa worked as a waitress since the age of 18. She was known for her love for her family,...
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
WSMV
Memorial sculpture for Cookeville tornado victims to be built at park
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bronze sculpture, aimed at memorializing the lives lost when an EF-4 tornado ripped through Cookeville, will be built at Dogwood Park, Mayor Ricky Shelton announced on Facebook. The tornado killed 19 people on March 3, 2020. Shelton said members of the Leadership Putnam Class of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
6 Live Shows to Check Out This Week- August 8,2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 8 – August 14, 2022. REO Speedwagon. Monday, August 8, 6:45...
Photos: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Roars Through Downtown Nashville
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returned to Nashville with festivities on Friday through Sunday. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, the IndyCar race took place throughout the streets of downtown Nashville. Although there was a weather delay, the race carried on over Korean Veterans Boulevard and beside Nissan Stadium. Brantley Gilbert was in attendance as he gave the driver the ceremonial, “start your engines,” speech prior to the race. Race fans had their day filled with food trucks, live music, and an exciting race.
Street racers hit Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Saturday
One neighbor says say the screeching of tires and revving of engines is what woke her up early Saturday morning.
Ribbon Cutting: Pep Boys in Murfreesboro
Pep Boys held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3609 Shelbyville Pike in Murfreesboro. Visit Pep Boys for every aspect of your vehicle’s care. From parts and tires to service centers, trust The Boys to get you there. 3609 Shelbyville Pike.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family
Middle Tennessee Fan Day is back and better than ever in 2022, as the Blue Raider football team welcomes fans from across the mid-state to Floyd Stadium to kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, August 21. The FREE and open-to-the-public event runs from 3-5 p.m., with plenty of activities...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0