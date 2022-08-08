ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Body found in burning car after flames extinguished

DETROIT – An unidentified body was found early Wednesday morning inside a burning car in Detroit, officials report. Police say at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, they received a call for a car fire on Dubois Street, located near Forest Avenue and St. Aubin Street. Once Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside of the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Inkster, MI
Inkster, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Michigan Avenue#Police#Accident
fox2detroit.com

8 rescued, 2 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Detroit apartment building

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's firefighters rescued eight people after a fire broke out at an apartment on Detroit's west side. The fire happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on Glynn Ct near the Lodge Freeway and Chicago Blvd. "Like the hallway was full of black smoke, so I...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flat Rock man charged after 17-year-old killed in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flat Rock man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township over the weekend. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm.
FLAT ROCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
SOUTHGATE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Detroit News

2 hurt when fleeing car runs off road, catches fire, rolls down embankment in Livonia

A driver and his passenger were injured Monday after leading state and Detroit police on a chase through western Wayne County, investigators said. Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to help Detroit officers pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 96 near Merriman. Someone inside the car was wanted for a homicide, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
INKSTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy