Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Firefighters battling fire at apartment building in Inkster
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Inkster. The fire is at Heatherwood Apartments off Michigan Avenue.
Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city’s east side made a “gruesome” discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: Body found in burning car after flames extinguished
DETROIT – An unidentified body was found early Wednesday morning inside a burning car in Detroit, officials report. Police say at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, they received a call for a car fire on Dubois Street, located near Forest Avenue and St. Aubin Street. Once Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside of the vehicle.
Multiple units in Inkster apartment complex go up in flames as crews fight to control fire
Firefighters are battling back flames at an apartment building in Wayne County Tuesday morning. The Inkster Fire Department confirmed with WWJ that a large fire has burned through several units
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Persons In Custody After A Rollover Crash On I-275 (Livonia, MI)
On Monday night, a police pursuit with a murder suspect ended in a fiery crash on I-275. The chase started near Fenkell and Beaverland, and the crash occurred near the 6-mile exit.
Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side
Two people are dead following a house fire in Detroit. According to police, the victims are a man and woman in their early to mid-60s.
Family 'hurt' after LCA holdout home burns down
The land was in demand as the area came to life within the past decade. The family once listed it for nearly $5 million, but it didn't sell.
Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered
Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
fox2detroit.com
8 rescued, 2 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Detroit apartment building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's firefighters rescued eight people after a fire broke out at an apartment on Detroit's west side. The fire happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on Glynn Ct near the Lodge Freeway and Chicago Blvd. "Like the hallway was full of black smoke, so I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for person of interest in assault that left man in critical condition
DETROIT – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was assaulted in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday (July 30) in the area of 1st and Bagley streets. When police arrived at the scene, EMS was already there helping the victim....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
fox2detroit.com
Flat Rock man charged after 17-year-old killed in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flat Rock man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township over the weekend. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm.
fox2detroit.com
Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
Detroit News
2 hurt when fleeing car runs off road, catches fire, rolls down embankment in Livonia
A driver and his passenger were injured Monday after leading state and Detroit police on a chase through western Wayne County, investigators said. Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to help Detroit officers pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 96 near Merriman. Someone inside the car was wanted for a homicide, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
Comments / 1