Effective: 2022-08-10 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kofa; Parker Valley; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, northwestern Yuma and northeastern Imperial Counties through 600 PM MST/600 PM PDT/ At 516 PM MST/516 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Cibola to 12 miles southwest of Yuma Proving Ground to near Martinez Lake. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake. This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 45 and 47. CA Route 78 between mile markers 61 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 37 MINUTES AGO