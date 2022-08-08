Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Martin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd; Martin FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Putnam FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern West Virginia, including the following counties, Kanawha and Putnam. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sissonville, Elkview and Cross Lanes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will stall near the Ohio River through Wednesday, providing a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
