Effective: 2022-08-09 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will stall near the Ohio River through Wednesday, providing a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO