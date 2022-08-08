If you're rating true crime docuseries on how grabby the title is, I Just Killed My Dad is already a runaway success. That's hard to not click on when you're scrolling through tiles on your Netflix homescreen, right? You can hear the frantic 911 call. "I just killed my dad." That title helped lift the doc, which was released yesterday, to a No. 2 debut on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows chart for Wednesday, Aug. 10. The three-part docuseries from the director of another recent Netflix success, Girl in the Picture, tells the story of teenager Anthony Templet, who shot his father and never denied it, but doesn't think he did anything wrong, considering the abusive circumstances. It's pretty grim, and people can't get enough of this sort of thing.

