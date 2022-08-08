Read full article on original website
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
‘Better Call Saul’: How Guest Star Carol Burnett Fits Into the Series
Comedy legend and classic tv star Carol Burnett finally made her debut appearance on AMC’s Better Call Saul. Burnett’s appearance was announced back in June. Since then, fans have been speculating on what part she would play in the show’s final 6th season. These questions were answered in Monday night’s episode, “Nippy”.
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bill Oakley’s Mention Sparks Wild Fan Theory
A fan theory about Bill Oakley is circulating following 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 11.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’: Sarah Pidgeon & Tanzyn Crawford Join Hulu Drama Series; Rachel Lee Goldenberg To Direct
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Wilds’ Sarah Pidgeon and newcomer Tanzyn Crawford have been cast as series regulars alongside Kathryn Hahn and Quentin Plair in Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book, from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine. Additionally, Rachel Lee Goldenberg has been tapped to direct the first two episodes. Created and written by Liz Tigelaar based on Strayed’s book, Tiny Beautiful Things is a half-hour series about a woman, Claire (Hahn), who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. Told in...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’
Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star and executive produce the upcoming series Invitation to a Bonfire based on the novel by Adrienne Celt of the same name. The series marks Maslany’s return to AMC Networks, where she starred in the hit series Orphan Black, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2016. The actress will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything. Vera is inspired by Vera Nabokov. Created by Rachel Caris Love, Invitation to a...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10
If you're rating true crime docuseries on how grabby the title is, I Just Killed My Dad is already a runaway success. That's hard to not click on when you're scrolling through tiles on your Netflix homescreen, right? You can hear the frantic 911 call. "I just killed my dad." That title helped lift the doc, which was released yesterday, to a No. 2 debut on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows chart for Wednesday, Aug. 10. The three-part docuseries from the director of another recent Netflix success, Girl in the Picture, tells the story of teenager Anthony Templet, who shot his father and never denied it, but doesn't think he did anything wrong, considering the abusive circumstances. It's pretty grim, and people can't get enough of this sort of thing.
‘Better Call Saul’ Bosses on Their Hopes for Series Finale Fan Reaction: A ‘Nobel Prize Would be Great’
Viewers are days away from the watching the final episode of “Better Call Saul,” and executive producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould told TV critics they have high hopes for how the last episode will be received. “If we don’t win the Nobel Prize for this I’m gonna...
Popculture
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
Marlon Wayans Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Moves From HBO Max To Starz For Development
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans’ new comedy inspired by his life and career is on the move. Starz has taken in for development Book of Marlon, with Wayans set to star, co-write and executive produce. The project, which was previously in development at HBO Max, hails from Sherman’s Showcase and South Side creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Wayans’ longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez (Marlon), Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV. Book of Marlon was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020. There was chatter that the project at some point had been unofficially greenlighted to...
Jon Hamm joins The Morning Show after he starred in viral ad for Apple TV+ jokingly calling out the streamer for not hiring him
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show centers on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of...
TVGuide.com
What to Watch on TV Tonight: HBO's Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions
America loves almost nothing as much as it loves football, which is a fact a show like HBO's Hard Knocks can attribute to its success. This season, the docuseries focuses on the Detroit Lions as they train through the preseason. It's our recommendation for what to watch tonight, but if you prefer your sports fictionalized, Penny Marshall's classic baseball film A League of Their Own gets the TV series treatment later this week, featuring an all-star cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Nick Offerman.
Cult of Mac
The Morning Show season 3 will be ‘everyone and Jon Hamm’
Jon Hamm’s humorous request to be included in Apple TV+ has been answered. The actor has been added to the third season of the drama The Morning Show, which is expected to premiere on Apple’s streaming service before the end of 2022. Ask and ye shall receive, apparently.
‘Dark Winds’ Season 2 at AMC Adds John Wirth as Showrunner
Click here to read the full article. John Wirth has signed on as showrunner and executive producer of “Dark Winds” Season 2 at AMC. Wirth takes over the role from Vince Calandra, who was the showrunner of the first season of the series. The show was renewed for a second season in June shortly after it debuted. This marks Wirth’s return to AMC Networks, as he was previously the showrunner on the AMC series “Hell on Wheels” for four seasons and an executive producer on the Sundance TV series “Hap and Leonard.” His other credits include “Wu Assassins,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor...
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
