Clemson football ranked No. 4 in preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Clemson football is back as one of the favorites to make the the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers were ranked No. 4 Monday in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, coming in behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, respectively.

Clemson was second last preseason but fell out of the rankings for the first time since 2014 after losses to Georgia and N.C. State. The Tigers were 4-3 after losing to Pitt but rebounded to win their last six, including the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State. They missed the four-team playoff for the first time in five years and the second time in seven. Clemson won national championships in 2016 and 2018.

More Clemson football

Notre Dame is ranked fifth, followed by Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor, respectively. The second 10 are Oklahoma State, Oregon, N.C. State, Michigan State, Southern Cal, Pitt, Miami, Texas, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. The last five are Kentucky, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Houston.

Clemson opens its season Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech (8 p.m., ESPN) with the home opener Sept. 10 against Furman (3:30 p.m.). The Tigers play Sept. 24 at Wake Forest, Oct. 1 at home against N.C. State and Nov. 5 at Notre Dame.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.