ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How Important is Orlando to UCF Recruiting?

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOiRG_0h9Avn4S00

Gus Malzahn and his staff are bringing in top local recruits to UCF.

During the 2022 UCF fall camp media day, Head Coach Gus Malzahn was asked about what the phrase “State of Orlando” meant. He's used the comment several times during past press conferences.

It’s about signing the best prep football players from the greater Orlando area. Coach Malzahn knows how important this is because the talent is truly elite right here in Central Florida.

With the emphasis on the local talent, it’s not a surprise that six of the nine current UCF commitments play high school football in Orlando, or a suburb nearby. The Knights are also continuing to recruit other top players from the local area in the class of 2023, as well as numerous underclassmen, too.

Here’s Malzahn talking about UCF’s local recruiting efforts:

Gus Malzahn: 'State of Orlando' (; 1:17)

Once the Knights actually play live games against Big XII competition, look for UCF to secure even more top prospects than they are now. Playing in the Power 5 adds exposure to the program that recruits will notice, as well as more finances to place towards the recruiting and overall football budgets.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Florida football: We’ve got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida

Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
Bay News 9

Apopka alum Jalen Carter returns home and gives back to the youth

APOPKA, Fla.—National champ Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter grew up playing in youth football camps as a kid, which helped him become the player he is today. During the offseason, the 2020 Apopka graduate decided he wanted to come back home this summer. Jalen attended camps like these as...
APOPKA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Orlando, FL

Mexican food is among the best cuisines worldwide. The Mexican ingredients and flavors have dominated every corner of America with their varied and vibrant tastes. Tacos and enchiladas may seem like a common food in the US today, but that isn’t always the case. America has always loved Mexican cuisine for several years.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
fox35orlando.com

Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off

Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
ORLANDO, FL
ucf.edu

7 UCF Health Docs Named Orlando’s Best for 2022

Seven UCF Health doctors have been named Top Physicians in a 2022 Orlando Family Magazine reader’s poll. The physicians are all UCF College of Medicine faculty and provide care at UCF Health, the medical school’s academic practice. The practice offers primary and specialty care to patients across the community at two locations — in East Orlando just blocks from the main UCF campus and in Lake Nona.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#American Football#College Football#Ucf Recruiting#Ucf News
click orlando

Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium

Bad Bunny came to Orlando over the weekend and Orlando came out for Bad Bunny. The reggaeton star packed the stadium full of eager fans, who literally stood on their seats as he played his deep catalog of hits. Take a look at what and who we saw at the show, his second in Orlando this year.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
938
Followers
803
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy