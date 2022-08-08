ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Former Lackawanna County Asst. District Attorney, arrested

By WILK News, Jason Barsky
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty

Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore, issued a news release announcing the arrest of attorney Corey Kolcharno, on felony charges in his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services.

Kolcharno, the former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney (from 2005-2011), is accused of sexually violating four women, in various locations around Lackawanna County, during a time when he was in private practice.

The investigation that led to this arrest dates back to 2013, when the Pennsylvania State Police worked in cooperation with the Attorney General’s office. This long running investigation ultimately led to Kolcharno’s arrest.

sharon crawford
2d ago

I find it amazing that these are the very same people that pass judgment down. There are some very serious flaws with our legal system. I guess the old saying of "it's who you know and who you blow " rings true. Shameful behavior.

