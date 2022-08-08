ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Huffer named to 4-H Hall of Fame

By Lincoln Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

Patty Huffer, of Lincoln, was recently inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame after serving decades of service to the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RXw3_0h9AvTMo00

Huffer retired after almost 29 years with Illinois Extension as a 4-H Program Coordinator in Logan County. During her time, she helped to form the Logan County 4-H Alumni Committee, spearheaded implementation of activities for National 4-H Youth Service Day, created a fair orientation program for new 4-H families and so many more instrumental efforts.

County Extension Director Terri Casey said Huffer was a great resource for the Logan County 4-H families.

“Patty was respected for her thorough and thoughtful organizing of 4-H programs and shows,” said Casey.

“She was a great resource to 4-H members, families and volunteers, as well as friendly and caring co-workers. Her many years of dedication to the mission of 4-H have helped generations of youth discover their talents and accomplish their goals. We thank her for the many contributions she made to the 4-H program.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield Wyndham files third proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Wyndham hotel filed another proposal Tuesday to convert parts of its hotel into apartment buildings.  This is the third proposal by the Wyndham’s owner, selling the current hotel to New York developer Good Homes Inc. and converting 275 of its 400 hotels into apartments.  “For good of Downtown Springfield and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Public School board discusses fate of Woodrow Wilson Junior High

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Students haven’t walked the halls of Woodrow Wilson Junior High School since 1979. The Decatur Public School District is now debating whether to use the property for a new project, but that could mean tearing it down. Decatur school leaders say they need a new Dennis Lab school building to make […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Lincoln, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Logan County, IL
Logan County, IL
Government
capitolwolf.com

Springfield gets $20 million grant

Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mt. Zion fire department history

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – In a town of just about 6,000, Mt. Zion is full of history. Especially with the Mt. Zion fire protection district. “Back when the town was forming and the early parts of the last century, there was no organized fire protection. It was just up to the town residents to […]
MOUNT ZION, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Volunteers#Youth Service#4 H#Illinois Extension
WCIA

‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history

MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown.  Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WGN Radio

What’s new at the State Fair this year?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs Dino Don is bringing his two dozen animatronic dinosaurs […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago

A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions

Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAND TV

KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter ‘Spencer’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo announced the death of Spencer, one of the zoo’s North American River Otters, Monday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook Post, an autopsy was completed by the University of Illinois Veterinary College. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it was confirmed that the death was not COVID related.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wlds.com

East College Avenue Bridge in Preliminary Stages For Upgrade

The Jacksonville City Council approved the preliminary steps to upgrade a well-traveled bridge on the city’s east side last night. The East College Avenue bridge at Mauvaisterre Creek has been on the city’s radar for the past 5 years to get upgraded through a federal grant program. Jim...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana

We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
capitolwolf.com

Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
PEORIA, IL
The Courier

The Courier

604
Followers
657
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lincoln, IL from Lincoln Courier.

 http://lincolncourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy