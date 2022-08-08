Here's where Arkansas football is ranked in preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Arkansas football's preseason hype continues to build as rankings emerge ahead of the upcoming season.

The Razorbacks debuted at No. 23 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.

Arkansas finished last season ranked No. 20 in the poll, a marked improvement from being unranked entering last season. The Razorbacks' ranking peaked at No. 16 in September .

The Razorbacks will be challenged in improve their ranking this season against one of the nation's toughest schedules. Four of Arkansas' 12 opponents appeared in Monday's coaches' poll: No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 24 Ole Miss.

PRESEASON PRACTICE:How Arkansas football's Rocket Sanders has emerged as No. 1 RB on Razorbacks depth chart

LOOKING BACK:Here's our most notable season openers for Arkansas football in the past 30 years

Arkansas is one of six SEC programs to make the list. SEC East foes Kentucky (No. 21) and Georgia (No. 3) round out the group.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.