Here's where Arkansas football is ranked in preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Arkansas football's preseason hype continues to build as rankings emerge ahead of the upcoming season.

The Razorbacks debuted at No. 23 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.

Arkansas finished last season ranked No. 20 in the poll, a marked improvement from being unranked entering last season. The Razorbacks' ranking peaked at No. 16 in September .

The Razorbacks will be challenged in improve their ranking this season against one of the nation's toughest schedules. Four of Arkansas' 12 opponents appeared in Monday's coaches' poll: No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 24 Ole Miss.

Arkansas is one of six SEC programs to make the list. SEC East foes Kentucky (No. 21) and Georgia (No. 3) round out the group.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.

247Sports

Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop

For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
Arkansas Opens Foreign Tour with 108-59 Victory

VALENCIA, Spain – Arkansas scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with a 108-59 victory over Valencia Seleccion in the Razorbacks first of four games on their foreign tour of Span and Italy. Arkansas finished the first quarter with a 35-18 lead, but the Razorbacks cooled...
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
