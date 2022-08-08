Boating accident that killed Lynn Haven athletic director remains under investigation

LYNN HAVEN — Investigators have released the name of the man killed in a boating accident in North Bay late Saturday or early Sunday.

The body of Trey Pike, 36, of Lynn Haven, was pulled from the water by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescue workers, said Melissa Smith, the commission's public information director.

Pike was Vernon High School's athletic director and coach.

First responders aboard a Bay County Fire vessel who spotted Pike's 24-feet NauticStar believe the center console boat struck a cement power line pillar, she said.

Lt. Jennifer Stein with the U.S. Coast Guard's Mobile sector said the firefighters were joined by a Bay County Sheriff's Office helicopter and Florida Wildlife Commission officers. Coast Guard Station Panama City also launched a small boat.

"The fire department did side-scan sonar and found the body" of the victim in the collision, and Wildlife Commission officers recovered his body, Stein said, adding that Pike was believed to be the only person aboard the wrecked boat.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends right now," Smith said Monday, adding that the incident remained under investigation.