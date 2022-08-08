Photos: Monsoon floods Denver Zoo

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A monsoon surge moved through the Denver metro area on Sunday, causing flash flooding. The Denver Zoo experienced some flooding and tree damage during the storm.

The zoo had to open late on Monday so workers could clean up from the storm.

No animals or staff members were injured during the storm.

Here is a look at some of the flooding:

Flooding at Denver Zoo (Credit: Denver Zoo)

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the bullseye of the flash flooding happened in Commerce City and Globeville where an estimated 1-3 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

