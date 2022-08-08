ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Photos: Monsoon floods Denver Zoo

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A monsoon surge moved through the Denver metro area on Sunday, causing flash flooding. The Denver Zoo experienced some flooding and tree damage during the storm.

The zoo had to open late on Monday so workers could clean up from the storm.

No animals or staff members were injured during the storm.

How much rain fell over last 24 hours?

Here is a look at some of the flooding:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZfnX_0h9AvIu300
    Flooding at Denver Zoo (Credit: Denver Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sy7lp_0h9AvIu300
    Flooding at Denver Zoo (Credit: Denver Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215Fxe_0h9AvIu300
    Flooding at Denver Zoo (Credit: Denver Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YInde_0h9AvIu300
    Flooding at Denver Zoo (Credit: Denver Zoo)

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the bullseye of the flash flooding happened in Commerce City and Globeville where an estimated 1-3 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

Watch: Flood waters knock down retaining wall in Thornton

