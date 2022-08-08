Ole Miss football ranked, Mississippi State receives votes in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ole Miss football's high preseason expectations were validated Monday as the Rebels were ranked No. 24 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Mississippi State was not ranked but received 19 voting points.

The Rebels enter the season with a revamped roster after winning 10 games last season and losing in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Lane Kiffin is 15-8 in his two seasons at the helm.

Ole Miss lost six players to the NFL Draft, including quarterback Matt Corral and defensive end Sam Williams. The Rebels addressed needs by picking up the No. 2 transfer portal class, per 247Sports.

Ole Miss opens its season at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 against Troy.

Mississippi State returns 16 starters from last season. The Bulldogs only saw two players taken in the draft along with losing Makai Polk, who was undrafted after breaking MSU's single-season receptions record.

MSU's 19 voting points ranked 11th among teams receiving votes. The Bulldogs open their season at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against Memphis.

