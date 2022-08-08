Clarksville hoping for improvement in 2022

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Clarksville Panthers from the 5A-West Conference.

By Steve Andrews

CLARKSVILLLE PANTHERS

HEAD COACH

Khris Buckner, 7th season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 2-8

League record: 1-6, 7th in 5A-West

Playoffs: Did not make playoffs.

KEY PLAYERS DEPARTED

LB Bryce Buckner- All-State and all-star game participant. Had offers to play at the next level but decided to begin his career as an electrical lineman.

LB Shane Edgmon - A 3-years starter who brought a lot of leadership.

LB Noah Vergara - One of the defensive anchors. Is a senior this year, but transferred to Bixby, Okla.

TE Ty Frost - All-around threat on offense. Could block and catch the ball when needed.

WB Jacob Buckner - Two-time all-conference player, who played a versatile role on offense.

LB Brayan Martinez All-Conference. Who manned the center of the linebacking corps.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior OL/DL Matt Colvin - The 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior plays both sides of the trenches and has already committed to play at Harding University

Senior RB/DB Arthur Alvarez - The team’s leading rusher will be heavily counted on from both sides of the ball.

Senior OL/DL Coleman Acord - One of two returning starts on the offensive line will play both ways.

Junior FB/LB Rhett Fultz - He will operate the single-wing offense from his fullback position and steady the young linebacking crew.

Junior FB/LB Luke Siebenmorgan - He will move around on the field offensively and be used as a versatile tool.

Senior MLB Mui La Sha Kpaw - Standing just 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, he will be the enforcer on the defensive side.

OUTLOOK

This will be the first time in seven years that Panthers coach Khris Buckner will not have a son playing for him. Not only that, but his twin boys, Bryce and Jacob, were both stalwarts on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Jacob was the team’s starting wingback and Bryce was a mainstay at linebacker, earning all-state honors and getting invited to play in the state all-star game.

“Losing them is big,” said Buckner, whose son, Nicholas, graduated in 2020 after four years playing for his dad. “Bryce had five or six tackles in the state all-star game, and you could really see how much we are going to miss him. He’s a guy that’s going to be hard to replace, especially on defense. He averaged over 15 tackles a game down the stretch, and could just run things down, sideline to sideline.”

The good news is that four years ago, this current senior class won the 9th-grade conference title by nearly 28 points per game. Buckner is hoping history repeats itself. “Although we have also lost a bunch of those kids through the years,” he added. “But this is a pretty good senior class that knows how to win.”

“We’ve got to try to build on to what we did last year,” Buckner said. “Although we struggled throughout the season, I thought that toward the end of the conference schedule we started playing a lot better (including a 35-28 win over rival Morrilton). We had some disappointing games that I thought we should have won, but we just couldn’t put it all together. And a lot of times your success can be based on how good the conference is. Last year we had a lot of really good, senior-heavy teams in our conference.”

Up front, Clarksville will rely heavily on offensive and defensive lineman Matt Colvin, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior, who has already committed to play at Harding University. In the backfield, the ball will work through 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior running back Arthur Alvarez, who will be a versatile weapon on offense and will also start at safety.

The Panthers will again run an unbalanced single-wing offense, and return Colvin and senior Coleman Acord on the line. “We’re not inundated with a lot of skilled athletes, so this style of offense allows us to compete,” Buckner explained. “But we can always get our guys stronger and teach that toughness, relying on things like pulling and downhill blocking.”

The fullback will usually take the snap and operate the plays, which will likely be handled by juniors Rhett Fultz or Luke Siebenmorgan. Although, rising 5-foot-10 sophomore Angel Alvarez – Arthur’s younger brother – possesses a strong arm and could see time in the backfield. The critical flex-TE position and receiver slots will be rotated among Siebenmorgan, juniors Gabe Kremers, and Talan Case, and senior Kash Walker.

Joining Alvarez in the backfield will be a combination of senior wingbacks Elijah Hardaway and Darius Gregory. The Panthers will also try to utilize the sprinter speed of athletic sophomore Ali Martinez, who qualified for state in the 100-meters with a time of 11.78 seconds as a freshman last spring.

Clarksville returns all three defensive linemen in their standard 3-4 scheme, including senior three-year starter Eh Shee, who is drawing interest from college scouts, along with Colvin and Acord. With no returning starters at linebacker, Buckner is hoping Fultz can take over the lead role. “He’s a really intelligent football player that understands the game,” Buckner said. “He’s young, so he may have a few growing pains early but we are expecting good things out of Rhett.”

The revamped linebacking unit will include Kremers, Siebenmorgan, junior Beau Walker and senior Elijah Hardaway. The Panthers will also have the smallest starting middle linebacker in the state with 5-foot-5, 145-pound senior Mui La Sha Kpaw, who Buckner describes as a “kamikaze head-hunter,” running around on the field. “He will absolutely light you up,” the coach added. “He’s really fast and so hard to block.”

Arthur Alvarez will lead a defensive backfield, which returns three starters, including Gregory, Arthur Alvarez, Yovani Linares. Kicking duties will be handled by Shee, the defensive lineman who may also be the best kicker in the conference.

“The biggest thing we have really worked on is our conditioning and making sure we go into the first game in tip-top shape, and being able to finish,” Buckner said. “We’ll just line ‘em up and see how it goes,”

COACH SAID

"We’ve just got to execute, cut down on penalties and tackle well are the three things that are key for us. We do what we do, but we’ve got to stay ahead of the chains."

— Khris Buckner