Brevard County, FL

Tropical depression could form in the Atlantic this week, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa could develop into a tropical depression this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. The disturbance continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters give it a 30-percent chance of developing over the next five days.
National Hurricane Centers Monitors Tropical Wave Forming Off West Africa Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center announced on Sunday that they are monitoring a tropical wave that has formed off the west coast of Africa. At this time, the system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. However, environmental conditions are ripe this time of year for similar developments to steadily increase in strength and organization in the area.
Weather Conditions 70% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch at.Cape Canaveral This Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday, August 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is targeted for 7 p.m. ET. The 45th Weather Squadron says the latest weather report shows conditions will be 70-percent favorable for Tuesday’s rocket launch. The biggest concern is the Cumulus Cloud Rule on Tuesday.
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most

People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura

1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
