fox35orlando.com
Tropical depression could form in the Atlantic this week, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa could develop into a tropical depression this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. The disturbance continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters give it a 30-percent chance of developing over the next five days.
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for 50 Percent Chance Rain, High Near 91 for Brevard On Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Tuesday in Brevard County calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies, with a high near 91. East southeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph. ■ Tuesday Night. Partly cloudy, with...
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Centers Monitors Tropical Wave Forming Off West Africa Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center announced on Sunday that they are monitoring a tropical wave that has formed off the west coast of Africa. At this time, the system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. However, environmental conditions are ripe this time of year for similar developments to steadily increase in strength and organization in the area.
After a wet July, portions of the St. Johns River Water Management District left abnormally dry
PALATKA, Fla. — While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the district, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor.
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
spacecoastdaily.com
Launch Credit Union Reopens Kennedy Space Center Branch After Long-Awaited Remodel
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Launch Credit Union reopened its multi-function facility branch at Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 2 after a long-awaited remodel. The branch sits adjacent to NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building and serves employees at Kennedy Space Center. A Launch Credit Union...
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 70% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch at.Cape Canaveral This Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday, August 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is targeted for 7 p.m. ET. The 45th Weather Squadron says the latest weather report shows conditions will be 70-percent favorable for Tuesday’s rocket launch. The biggest concern is the Cumulus Cloud Rule on Tuesday.
moneytalksnews.com
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most
People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
WESH
Astra getting out of small rocket business after 2 failed missions
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two strikes and Astra is out of the satellite launching game satellites on its small Rocket 3 design. Two failed missions this year from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station have the publicly-traded California startup ditching the Rocket 3 to focus on its larger Rocket 4.
A Teenage Floridian Has Spent Half His Life Involved in Climate Litigation. He’s Not Giving Up
MELBOURNE, Fla.—For most of his 15 years, Levi Draheim led a beachy life on a barrier island on Florida’s east coast, swimming, surfing and sailing in the near-shore waves. He dreamed of someday becoming a marine biologist. But Levi’s world is changing. Warming temperatures led to widespread...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
consultant360.com
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
Videos Show Severe Thunderstorms At Disney World Made Guests' Vacation Everything But Magical
Severe thunderstorms in Florida caused major flooding at Disney World Parks in Orlando this week, forcing guests at the "happiest place on Earth" to evacuate. In the last couple of days, Central Florida has been hit with intense weather that resulted in a disruption of the venue's operations. Videos from...
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
mynews13.com
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at.Cape Canaveral Scheduled for Tuesday, August 9
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday, August 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is targeted for 7 p.m. ET. The mission will carry another batch of Starlink satellites. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
