ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football unranked in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Here's how close Tigers got

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb0aK_0h9AuRZ900

AUBURN — Auburn football is unranked in the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll .

This is the second consecutive year the Tigers will begin the season unranked.

Auburn is sixth among teams outside the top 25 receiving votes. That makes the Tigers unofficially ranked No. 31 by the American Football Coaches Association, a board of 65 FBS coaches that votes on the rankings weekly. Second-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is not on the voting board this season.

Eight SEC teams will start the season above Auburn, including six that made the top 25. Tennessee and LSU were unranked but also received more votes.

Prior to last year, Auburn had started four consecutive seasons in the top 20 and five of the previous eight in the top 15.

In the last 15 years, Auburn has finished better than its preseason ranking five times and worse than its preseason ranking seven times, including six years when the Tigers began the year ranked and finished unranked.

THE BUZZ: Freshman getting the most attention at Auburn football practice is a three-star recruit

PRESEASON COMPETITION: TJ Finley vs Zach Calzada QB competition: What I learned from Auburn football's first practice

AUBURN NEWS: Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley charged with eluding police in attempted traffic stop

Auburn preseason vs. final rankings: USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

2021: Unranked, finished unranked (6-7).

2020: No. 11, finished unranked (6-5).

2019: No. 16, finished No. 14 (9-4).

2018: No. 10, finished unranked (8-5).

2017: No. 13, finished No. 12 (10-4).

2016: Unranked, finished No. 22 (8-5).

2015: No. 7, finished unranked (7-6).

2014: No. 5, finished No. 23 (8-5).

2013: Unranked, finished No. 2 (12-2).

2012: No. 25, finished unranked (3-9).

2011: No. 19, finished unranked (8-5).

2010: No. 23, finished No. 1 (14-0).

2009: Unranked, finished unranked (8-5).

2008: No. 11, finished unranked (5-7).

2007: No. 14, finished No. 14 (9-4).

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football unranked in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Here's how close Tigers got

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Bryan Harsin dishes on Robby Ashford’s progress, state of Auburn’s quarterback battle

The television screens mounted throughout Auburn’s athletics complex have glowed daily since the start of fall camp. No reruns of old games or live feeds are running, but rather slides prominently displaying the players of the day from each practice session this preseason. On Tuesday morning, after Auburn’s first off day of camp, the first name featured from Day 3 of practice two days earlier was that of quarterback Robby Ashford. The Oregon transfer garnered offensive player of the day recognition for the first full-squad practice of the preseason after being split into the newcomers’ session on the first two days.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

A-List No. 9: Georgia DB commit AJ Harris relishing transfer to Central-Phenix City

Former Glenwood School defensive back Aaron-Joshua “AJ” Harris transferred to Central-Phenix City in the offseason with something to prove. “I knew a lot of my teammates already because we grew up playing travel basketball together,” Harris said. “But I definitely felt like I had a mission coming in here. It’s always in your mind that people may think your offers came by luck or something. I felt like I had something to prove.
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
247Sports

Auburn cornerback target sets tentative commitment date

A prospect that has earned more than two dozen offers thanks to some impressive summer camp performances, 2023 cornerback JC Hart has set a commitment date with plans to make his decision this Friday at 5 p.m. at Loachapoka High School. A 6-2, 175-pounder with legit 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash, Hart will choose between Auburn, Mississippi State, UCF and Vanderbilt at a ceremony at his school. However, those plans could be delayed because of current construction going on in the gym at Loachapoka.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job

After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
MOBILE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum reacts to the evolution of Bryan Harsin, and 'vicious, unsubstantiated' media campaign against him

Bryan Harsin has tried to remake his image since his first season at Auburn last year, and now the Tigers are about to share whether these changes have paid off. ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum reacted to Harsin’s time at SEC Media Days, and his recent sense of humor handing out T-shirts to Auburn media members. Finebaum shared his thoughts during his regular visit with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#College Football#College Sports#Tigers#Fbs#Sec#Lsu
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
bassmaster.com

The legacy of Ray Scott

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
elmoreautauganews.com

Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule

Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
MILLBROOK, AL
FOX54 News

Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
EUFAULA, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy