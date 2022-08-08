Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Polygon
Watch the new Nintendo Direct all about Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September, but ahead of the competitive ink-’em-up game’s release, a new Nintendo Direct will offer a deep dive into what’s new in the world of Splatoon. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and promises roughly 30 minutes of information on Splatoon 3. You can watch it live here via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy’s character creator is perfect for making Genshin Impact characters
Didn’t get the character you wanted in Genshin Impact? Well no worries, because now you can recreate a version of that character in an entirely different game. (Amazing!) Now that it is launching worldwide, fans are starting to use the character creator in a similar game called Tower of Fantasy, to recreate popular characters from Genshin Impact.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2022 event guide
Pokémon Go’s Bug Out event is back for 2022, and with it come new Pokémon like Grubbin and Mega Scizor. The event runs from Aug. 10-16 and increases the spawn rates of bug-type Pokémon, as well as providing other bonuses. Our Pokémon Go Bug Out event...
Polygon
How to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go
Those looking to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge will encounter a problem: You can’t choose or control which cocoon the worm turns into. In mainline Pokémon games, Wurmple evolves into Cascoon or Silcoon depending on its personality...
Polygon
New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8
Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
IGN
The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide
Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
Polygon
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
NME
‘Subnautica’ studio to reveal turn-based title with “brand new sci-fi IP” at Gamescom
It’s been confirmed that Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will be revealing its new sci-fi strategy game at Gamescom later this month. Last year, Krafton Inc announced it was acquiring Unknown Worlds and confirmed that “in addition to ongoing updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game” which was slated to launch into early access in 2022 but so far, hasn’t materialised.
Microsoft is bringing Minecraft Legends, Lies of P, and a whole bunch more to Gamescom
The Xbox lineup for Gamescom—Microsoft's first in-person appearance since 2019—has been announced.
Polygon
Splatoon’s Splatfest returns with a 4v2v2 twist in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 will bring back the series’ popular multiplayer events known as Splatfests when the Nintendo Switch competitive ink-shooter launches this summer. But Splatoon 3’s version of Splatfests, where players fight for a themed side (e.g., sci-fi vs. fantasy, vampires vs. werewolves) will have a twist: Instead of two team choices, players will pick from one of three sides. And they’ll ultimately battle for dominance in a three-team, 4v2v2 match called the Tricolor Turf War.
Polygon
Cult of the Lamb beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks
Cult of the Lamb is an adorable roguelite game that also includes a cult management aspect. You’ll hack-and-slash your way through a variety of areas while also cooking meals for dozens of your followers. Your end goal is to rescue The One Who Waits, a long-lost deity whose given you your powers.
Polygon
Every Minecraft achievement
Minecraft has 122 achievements built in. They cover everything from punching your first tree to defeating the enderdragon. In this Minecraft achievements guide, we’ll list all 122 of them, broken into broad (and kind of arbitrary) categories. The basics. The first category of 18 achievements covers everything from just...
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Revealed in First New Trailer
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind just got its first trailer. Warner Bros. Animation revealed our first look at Snow Blind in this impressive trailer, teasing a confrontation between Kenshi and one of Mortal Kombat’s long-running antagonists, Kano. “The Storm is Coming,” they said via Twitter. “Enjoy this exclusive first...
Including The Introduction Of A New Ranked Game Mode, Player First Games Presents Its Preliminary MultiVersus Season One Roadmap
The launch of Season 1 of MultiVersus, the platform fighting game‘s ongoing stream of fresh content, had to be postponed, according to creator Player First Games, who made the announcement last week. New faces Rick and Morty, and the Season 1 battle pass, were among the postponed material. The...
Polygon
Apex Legends guide: Vantage tips and tricks
Apex Legends’ latest character, Vantage (and her bat friend Echo), are finally here alongside the new Hunted season. She’s a recon character and a capable sniper with an interesting kit that keeps her mobile, despite her proclivity for long-range engagements. Since Hunted’s release, we’ve spent quite a few...
Splatoon 3 features a 1v1 competitive card game
A new game mode called Tableturf Battle debuted during the Splatoon 3 Direct
Polygon
Apex Legends: Hunted update includes a new Legend, map update, and more
Apex Legends’ new Hunted update is nearly here, and it brings with it a big map change, the usual balance updates, and a new playable Legend character. The update will begin the game’s 14th season, and will launch Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. Here’s...
16 best PC games to play in 2022, from Elden Ring to Fortnite
While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X have an impressive library of third-party and exclusive titles, one of the best ways to experience new games is on a PC.Not only can high-end PCs offer a more impressive experience graphically, it can also be a more flexible gaming solution on a number of different budgets, depending on your setup.Most games can run on just 16GB of RAM, with only a few exceptions and there are plenty of indie games that don’t even require that much.Steam, the games distribution service by Valve, is known for its frequent sales on different titles...
Polygon
Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes in August
Overwatch’s latest Anniversary Remix event — the game’s third and final such event — kicks off Tuesday, giving seasoned fans of Blizzard’s hero shooter another batch of skins and a chance to revisit limited-time game modes. The Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will also bring about the end of loot box sales in the game — Blizzard says that when the current event ends on Aug. 30, players will no longer be able to purchase loot boxes.
