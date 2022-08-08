ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Watch the new Nintendo Direct all about Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September, but ahead of the competitive ink-’em-up game’s release, a new Nintendo Direct will offer a deep dive into what’s new in the world of Splatoon. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and promises roughly 30 minutes of information on Splatoon 3. You can watch it live here via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Bug Out 2022 event guide

Pokémon Go’s Bug Out event is back for 2022, and with it come new Pokémon like Grubbin and Mega Scizor. The event runs from Aug. 10-16 and increases the spawn rates of bug-type Pokémon, as well as providing other bonuses. Our Pokémon Go Bug Out event...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Robin
Polygon

How to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go

Those looking to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge will encounter a problem: You can’t choose or control which cocoon the worm turns into. In mainline Pokémon games, Wurmple evolves into Cascoon or Silcoon depending on its personality...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8

Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide

Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them

You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mode#The 1#Arcade#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Ultimate#Multiversus
NME

‘Subnautica’ studio to reveal turn-based title with “brand new sci-fi IP” at Gamescom

It’s been confirmed that Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will be revealing its new sci-fi strategy game at Gamescom later this month. Last year, Krafton Inc announced it was acquiring Unknown Worlds and confirmed that “in addition to ongoing updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game” which was slated to launch into early access in 2022 but so far, hasn’t materialised.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Splatoon’s Splatfest returns with a 4v2v2 twist in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 will bring back the series’ popular multiplayer events known as Splatfests when the Nintendo Switch competitive ink-shooter launches this summer. But Splatoon 3’s version of Splatfests, where players fight for a themed side (e.g., sci-fi vs. fantasy, vampires vs. werewolves) will have a twist: Instead of two team choices, players will pick from one of three sides. And they’ll ultimately battle for dominance in a three-team, 4v2v2 match called the Tricolor Turf War.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cult of the Lamb beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Cult of the Lamb is an adorable roguelite game that also includes a cult management aspect. You’ll hack-and-slash your way through a variety of areas while also cooking meals for dozens of your followers. Your end goal is to rescue The One Who Waits, a long-lost deity whose given you your powers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Every Minecraft achievement

Minecraft has 122 achievements built in. They cover everything from punching your first tree to defeating the enderdragon. In this Minecraft achievements guide, we’ll list all 122 of them, broken into broad (and kind of arbitrary) categories. The basics. The first category of 18 achievements covers everything from just...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Revealed in First New Trailer

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind just got its first trailer. Warner Bros. Animation revealed our first look at Snow Blind in this impressive trailer, teasing a confrontation between Kenshi and one of Mortal Kombat’s long-running antagonists, Kano. “The Storm is Coming,” they said via Twitter. “Enjoy this exclusive first...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Apex Legends guide: Vantage tips and tricks

Apex Legends’ latest character, Vantage (and her bat friend Echo), are finally here alongside the new Hunted season. She’s a recon character and a capable sniper with an interesting kit that keeps her mobile, despite her proclivity for long-range engagements. Since Hunted’s release, we’ve spent quite a few...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

16 best PC games to play in 2022, from Elden Ring to Fortnite

While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X have an impressive library of third-party and exclusive titles, one of the best ways to experience new games is on a PC.Not only can high-end PCs offer a more impressive experience graphically, it can also be a more flexible gaming solution on a number of different budgets, depending on your setup.Most games can run on just 16GB of RAM, with only a few exceptions and there are plenty of indie games that don’t even require that much.Steam, the games distribution service by Valve, is known for its frequent sales on different titles...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes in August

Overwatch’s latest Anniversary Remix event — the game’s third and final such event — kicks off Tuesday, giving seasoned fans of Blizzard’s hero shooter another batch of skins and a chance to revisit limited-time game modes. The Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will also bring about the end of loot box sales in the game — Blizzard says that when the current event ends on Aug. 30, players will no longer be able to purchase loot boxes.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy