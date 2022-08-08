ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Jim Schultz wins GOP primary for Minnesota attorney general

Jim Schultz has won the Republican nomination to challenge Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in November, AP reports. The big picture: Schultz, an attorney and political newcomer who was endorsed by the state Republican Party, defeated 2018 GOP attorney general nominee Doug Wardlow, a lawyer for MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, in Tuesday's primary.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
City
Anoka, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
lptv.org

2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
BRAINERD, MN
Axios

Republican Scott Jensen to take on Tim Walz for Minnesota governor

Scott Jensen won Tuesday's Republican primary for Minnesota governor and is now the challenger to incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. Driving the news: Jensen and Walz both sailed to victory in their respective primary bids, the Associated Press projects. State of play: Minnesota hasn't elected a...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Tad Jude
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Ilhan Omar
MinnPost

Schultz holds off Wardlow in GOP primary for MN attorney general

A contested primary that the state Republican party didn’t want to happen ended quietly Tuesday night with endorsed candidate for attorney general Jim Schultz winning easily against rival Doug Wardlow. Schultz, a private practice and business attorney, topped the 2018 party nominee by winning more than 50 percent of...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Election skeptics advance in key Minnesota races

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Republican Primaries#Primary Election#Election Fraud#Election State#Dfl#Democratic#Gop#The U S House#Democrats
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election

STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Ahead of primary, Hennepin County elections manager debunks claims of widespread voter fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota primary is Tuesday and local election officials are working hard to make sure the vote goes smoothly.But polls show many Americans still have doubts about our election process. Polls show that 70% of Republicans still do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, there are close to 114,000 polling places across the U.S. For there to be widespread voter fraud polling places would have to be compromised at the local level. At the local level, voter fraud cases are very rare, but they do happen. Earlier this year, a...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MinnPost

CD5 candidate Royce White’s fundraising report comes under scrutiny

Torey Van Oot at Axios Twin Cities reports 5th Congressional candidate Royce White spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds at popular retailers in recent months without explaining in his fundraising report how many of the purchases were used for his campaign. The report also fails to specify the recipient or reason for more than $50,000 in checks and wire transfers paid out of the campaign account.
DULUTH, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy