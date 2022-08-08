Read full article on original website
Related
Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results
Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
Minnesota primary 2022: Results from Minnesota's statewide, congressional races
Minnesota's Aug. 9 primary has set stage for the election in November, where incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will square off with Republicans Scott Jensen and Matt Birk. Steve Simon will face Kim Crockett in the vote for secretary of state, while the statewide race for...
gowatertown.net
Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Jim Schultz wins GOP primary for Minnesota attorney general
Jim Schultz has won the Republican nomination to challenge Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in November, AP reports. The big picture: Schultz, an attorney and political newcomer who was endorsed by the state Republican Party, defeated 2018 GOP attorney general nominee Doug Wardlow, a lawyer for MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, in Tuesday's primary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
Republican Scott Jensen to take on Tim Walz for Minnesota governor
Scott Jensen won Tuesday's Republican primary for Minnesota governor and is now the challenger to incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. Driving the news: Jensen and Walz both sailed to victory in their respective primary bids, the Associated Press projects. State of play: Minnesota hasn't elected a...
Finstad wins special election to fill 1st District seat vacated with death of Hagedorn
WASHINGTON — Republican Brad Finstad was declared the winner early Wednesday in a special election to fill the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Finstad won the election by nearly 5,000 votes, or about 52% to 48%, over...
Leigh Finke wins district; seeking to become first trans lawmaker elected to Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired to KARE11 on Aug. 9, 2022. Democrat Leigh Finke made history Tuesday night after she won her primary for the Democratic nomination in District 66a for the MN House. Even more history could be made if Finke ends...
RELATED PEOPLE
Schultz holds off Wardlow in GOP primary for MN attorney general
A contested primary that the state Republican party didn’t want to happen ended quietly Tuesday night with endorsed candidate for attorney general Jim Schultz winning easily against rival Doug Wardlow. Schultz, a private practice and business attorney, topped the 2018 party nominee by winning more than 50 percent of...
A crack in Omar’s armor? Tuesday’s 5th District DFL primary in charts
On Tuesday night, Rep. Ilhan Omar effectively won a third term representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, after she narrowly defeated former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels — by 2.2 percentage points — in the DFL primary for the seat. In a heavily-Democratic district, Omar is a...
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
kfgo.com
Election skeptics advance in key Minnesota races
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP factions lead to unpredictable spending wars in GOP legislative primaries
When a Republican and a Democrat face off for a seat in the Minnesota Legislature, campaign financing is predictable. Less so when both candidates are Republicans competing in a primary. There are GOP primaries in 26 Minnesota House and Senate districts this year, many of which involve different factions of...
Here are the key primary election results from Minnesota
Polls in Minnesota, which has competitive primaries for several contests, close at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
Ahead of primary, Hennepin County elections manager debunks claims of widespread voter fraud
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota primary is Tuesday and local election officials are working hard to make sure the vote goes smoothly.But polls show many Americans still have doubts about our election process. Polls show that 70% of Republicans still do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, there are close to 114,000 polling places across the U.S. For there to be widespread voter fraud polling places would have to be compromised at the local level. At the local level, voter fraud cases are very rare, but they do happen. Earlier this year, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CD5 candidate Royce White’s fundraising report comes under scrutiny
Torey Van Oot at Axios Twin Cities reports 5th Congressional candidate Royce White spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds at popular retailers in recent months without explaining in his fundraising report how many of the purchases were used for his campaign. The report also fails to specify the recipient or reason for more than $50,000 in checks and wire transfers paid out of the campaign account.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Dramatic increase in eviction rate overfills shelters as pandemic protections phased out
From Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari: “Minnesota has never elected a Black woman to the state Senate. Five hope to win their primaries Tuesday and advance to the general election. … They could become the first Black women to serve in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood.”
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0